Beyoncé's Transformation Gallery: From Destiny's Child Starlet to Iconic Queen Bey
2000
Beyoncé, together with other Destiny's Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, attended the 6th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in California.
The 43-year-old songstress, who has earned the nickname Queen Bey, rose to fame as a member of the girl group before launching her solo career through her 2003 debut album Dangerously in Love.
2006
The "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer graced the streets of New York with her beauty while rocking her big curls and a white top.
2007
In 2007, Beyoncé stunned in her metallic dress during a concert at the Cardiff International Arena.
2008
The singer stunned in a yellow dress on a red carpet.
2009
Beyoncé dazzled in her metallic, diamond-studded costume for a 2009 show.
2012
The "Single Ladies" songstress stole the spotlight when she stepped out in Paris while sporting her bright yellow ensemble paired with Prada shoes.
2015
Beyoncé and her husband, Jay Z, posed for the cameras as they enjoyed their romantic getaway in Florence, Italy.
2016
Beyoncé became a showstopper at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards as she perfectly displayed elegance in her jaw-dropping Maison Francesco Scognamiglio gown. The ensemble also featured crystals and a feather collar, completing her overall look.
2018
The "Say My Name" songstress dominated the Coachella 2018 stage, looking hot in her pink jersey, denim shorts and sparkly boots.
2019
Beyoncé showed what royalty should look like when she arrived at the world premiere of Disney's The Lion King sporting an Alexander McQueen crystal blazer dress.
2020
What a hot mama! Beyoncé looked gorgeous as she posed for the campaign photos of the Ivy Park x Adidas collection. Years later, however, she mutually parted ways with the sportswear manufacturer.
2021
Beyoncé showed off her incredible figure by wearing her latex ensemble to promote the Ivy Park x Adidas collection.
2023
The "Halo" singer looked like an angel in her glittering PatBo ensemble during her Renaissance Tour.
Reflecting on the material that eventually led her to hold shows, Beyoncé said creating her album "allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."
She added, “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. “
2024
Beyoncé glowed while sporting a striped hood and faux fur coat after attending Mea Culpa screening at the Paris Theater.