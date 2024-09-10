Beyoncé Recalls Using Skype to Call Jay-Z When They Were First 'Falling in Love' as She 'Couldn't Afford International Hotel Bills'

In a new interview published on Tuesday, September 10, the "Single Ladies" singer reflected on the early days of her romance with Jay-Z, recalling times she couldn't even "afford" to give the "Run This Town" rapper a phone call because of how expensive it was to call internationally.

"We live in a world of access. We have access to so much information – some facts, and some complete bulls--- disguised as truth. Our children can FaceTime and see their friends at any given moment," Beyoncé, who shares her daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 7, with Jay-z — explained while addressing how advanced technology has become in comparison to when she was growing up.