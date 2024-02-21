Bhad Bharbie Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Tight See-Through Black Dress: Photos
Looking good, Bhad Bhabie!
The star, born Danielle Bregoli, attended the red carpet premiere for TLC's new show Drugstore June on Tuesday, February 20, in Los Angeles, Calif.
Bhabie, 20, who announced she's expecting her first baby with Le Vaughn in December 2023, looked gorgeous in a tight see-through black dress as she posed on the carpet.
She only wore a black bra and underwear underneath the frock.
Last year, the rapper shared the s-- of her first child while baring her bump during a photo shoot.
"ITS A GIRL," she wrote on Instagram on December 12, 2023.
The TV personality first made headlines in 2016 when she appeared on Dr. Phil McGraw's talk show at just 13 years old.
"I behave disrespectful, I steal cars, I steal her credit card," she admitted at the time. "You don't leave your keys in a someone's room when they've stolen cars before. Like, you asking for it."
At the time, she said she wasn't worried about going to jail.
"That's what I always do and they never catch me," she said. "Ain't nobody gonna catch me."
Bhabie recently opened up about motherhood and what she's looking forward to. "To start my own little family and make new memories together. I feel very ready to be a mom," she told Paper magazine. "I’m so excited to do all of the little 'mom and daughter' things together. I can’t wait to dress her up, take her shopping, spend 1-on-1 time and travel all over. Just the simple things."
"Really building a strong relationship with my daughter. Having that real close mother and daughter bond/friendship," she said of what she thinks her greatest strength will be as a mom.
For now, the brunette beauty is staying busy until she gives birth.
"I miss performing and a lot about making music, but there’s a lot I don’t miss as well, if that makes sense. I can’t say new music will be coming or not, you’ll just have to stay tuned. Also, I’m in my first movie, it’s a comedy called Drugstore June. It comes out February 23. I really enjoyed working on this film and I’m looking forward to seeing what other opportunities come up for me in film and TV," she shared.
Scroll down to see more photos of Bhabie's latest look!
Gorgeous! Bhabie put her hand on her bump as she posed for the cameras.
"I been playing a lot of SZA already for her, but I think it might be 'Irreplaceable' by Beyoncé. I can’t not sing that out loud," she said of what she'll belt out to her firstborn.
The social media star said her baby shower was amazing.
"I had no real idea what I was walking into. I just told the event planner what I wanted. So when I walked in, I was completely in awe of everything. And having all my people together, friends and family that flew in from all over to be there, meant a lot," she shared.
Bhabie also posed alongside Esther Povitsky, who is also pregnant.
The couple locked lips at the premiere.