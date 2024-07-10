Manhattan's Real Estate prices are notoriously high, the highest in the country. As of 2024, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan is over $4,000 per month. Purchasing property is even more prohibitive, with the median price for homes often exceeding $1 million. Despite the extremely high cost, many celebrities continue to call Manhattan home or maintain a residence there for part of the year.

Many celebrities have residences in Manhattan, as do many other actors and performers who lead bi-coastal lifestyles. Many actors and other performers have residences in both California and New York. A few who have residences on both coasts include:

Whether these celebrities have smaller studio or one-bedroom units or much larger homes, they all need and want the best furniture pieces to suit their individual needs. This means furniture that works for the space, fits the décor, and reflects the celeb's personality, which often requires them to buy custom furniture, including sofas, sleep sofas, and sectionals.

While many celebrities need space to entertain guests and provide sleeping accommodations, those with lavish homes often use a custom furniture designer. They often have very specific and sophisticated tastes, and the custom sectional sofas from Dreamsofa are made to fit various aesthetics.

Celebrity homes often feature beautiful sectional sofas that fit their spaces perfectly and work well with their décor. This is often because many of these pieces have been ordered through custom furniture manufacturers like Honbay, Lovesac, or Dreamsofa, with Dreamsofa being known for its top-quality workmanship, reasonable costs, customization choices, and easy-to-navigate website. Custom pieces take some time to be delivered, but celebrities are willing to wait for the perfect sofa, chair, or bed.

As mentioned, many actors and other performers have residences in both California and New York. These actors and the designers they employ know custom furniture companies can create the exact sofa, chair, or bed they want and have it delivered to their California or New York homes.

What this means

Today's trend toward sectional furniture means consumers can get a perfect sofa that fits their space, lifestyle, and home décor. A corner style can fit into a right-hand or left-hand corner. For some, two sofas work best. But others might like the second sofa to have a chaise for lounging. Whether they want to entertain guests or relax for a movie night with the family, sectionals can be designed to accommodate their needs. Custom sectionals offer a perfect blend of style, comfort, and functionality, making them an ideal addition to any celebrity living room.

Because the company's sectionals are designed with a keen eye for aesthetics, featuring sleek lines and modern silhouettes, Dreamsofa has accumulated a long list of New York celebrity clientele. For those who want sleeping accommodations for overnight guests, there are sleeper sofa sectionals that turn into comfortable beds in a minute. Each piece is crafted by experts using high-quality materials made to last.

Whether a client prefers a minimalist design or something more luxurious, Dreamsofa custom sectionals can provide a sectional sofa they will love. Beyond their visual appeal, Dreamsofa sectionals prioritize comfort and practicality. They are equipped with plush cushions and supportive seating. Some models have additional features like built-in storage, sound systems, and reclining sections.

New York is attractive for high-profile individuals seeking privacy and a cosmopolitan lifestyle. Some have huge homes they must fill with furniture. Others may have less space but still want custom-designed furniture like convertible sleep sofas. Whether they live in Tribeca, the Upper East Side, or Greenwich Village, each offering a blend of luxury and historical charm, celebrities want quality bespoke furniture that works for them. It’s easy to assume they turn to reputable companies like Dreamsofa, which offers many customization options and lifetime warranty.