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Bianca Censori Leaves Little to the Imagination in Revealing Black Lingerie Set: Photo

image of Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori stunned in a revealing black lingerie set.

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Sept. 21 2026, Updated 12:27 p.m. ET

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Bianca Censori put her figure on full display in a sultry black lingerie look that left little to the imagination.

The daring ensemble featured a skimpy bra-and-underwear set as she posed against a simple pink wall.

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Bianca Censori Poses in Black Lingerie

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image of Bianca Censori put her figure on display in a sultry black bra and underwear look.
Source: @BIANCACENSORI/INSTAGRAM

Bianca Censori put her figure on display in a sultry black bra and underwear look.

The look centered around a black bra with thin straps, scalloped detailing, and a plunging neckline that showed off plenty of cleavage.

Censori, 31, paired the top with matching high-cut underwear that highlighted her curves.

She completed the outfit with strappy, lace-up heels.

Her brunette hair was styled in a loose updo with face-framing pieces.

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Bianca Censori Isn't Afraid to Show Some Skin

image of This summer, Bianca Censori shared another daring look.
Source: MEGA

This summer, Bianca Censori shared another daring look.

Censori has never been one to shy away from showing some skin, and she proved that once again with a revealing snap shared to her Instagram Story on August 30.

The Australian architect wore a barely-there red bodysuit as she got ready in a dressing room.

She paired the look with simple heels and kept her brown hair down around her shoulders.

In another close-up from the series, Censori highlighted her cleavage, with a red star placed over her nip slip.

She added the playful caption, "sorry for being too much, hope you find less."

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Bianca Censori Speaks Out About Her Daring Looks

image of Bianca Censori spoke out about her style in February.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori spoke out about her style in February.

Censori has been known for her scandalous outfits since she first went public with her husband, Kanye West, in 2023.

In February, she spoke out about her style choices after critics ridiculed her online.

"I was naked everywhere. I didn't detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork," Censori told Vanity Fair.

"I don't really care. I always just think, 'They'll get it someday.' And if they don't, they don't," she added.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West 'Collaborate' on Her Outfits

image of Bianca Censori also shared how her husband, Kanye West, helps with her looks.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori also shared how her husband, Kanye West, helps with her looks.

In the same interview, Censori spoke about West and how he contributed to her talked-about looks.

"I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do," she told the magazine. "Me and my husband would work on my outfits together."

She added that the outfits were her choice, saying, "It was a collaboration; it was never 'I was being told to do something.'"

"If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?" Censori continued. "I didn't marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform. I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?"

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