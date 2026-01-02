Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Turns Heads as She Copies Her Sibling's Skimpy Style in Corset and Micro Skirt: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori’s look-alike sister, Angelina Censori, turned heads as she channeled her older sibling’s signature skimpy style. “Stand aside the princesses have entered the new year 👑,” Angelina, 21, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 1.

Angelina Censori Stunned in Corset and Micro Mini Skirt

Source: @angelinacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori channeled her famous sister, Bianca Censori.

In the snaps, the young model flaunted her long legs in a glittery gray micro-mini skirt paired with a matching spaghetti-strap halter top, which was adorned with a dainty bow at the center. She finished the barely-there look with silver pointy-toed heels Angelina styled her dark brunette hair in a relaxed, loose bun, complete with blunt, face-framing strands.

Angelina Censori Recently Supported Older Sister Bianca

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Angelina Censori supported her older sister, Bianca Censori, at her art exhibition in South Korea.

“You know she bad with heels like this,” one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another person added, “My perfect little baby.” "Real life barbie, can I be ken?” a third asked. Angelina shared photos of herself attending her older sister’s art exhibition titled BIO POP in Seoul, South Korea, last month. During the event, the Yeezy architect, 30, "presented a series of tables, chairs and sculptural objects in which the female body contorts itself,” per AD Middle East.

Bianca Censori's Art Exhibition Was Considered Controversial

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori donned a red latex catsuit during the art exhibition.

Bianca, who performed for 11 minutes, donned a red latex catsuit as she absent-mindedly reenacted everyday rituals — pouring tea, pushing a cart, whisking liquid — as additional performers who wore flesh-colored bodysuits and human-like masks contorted themselves within furniture. The artist explained on her website: "The home molds the body, the spirit, and its roles." Bianca’s husband, Kanye West, gave her a special shout-out after the first installment of her controversial art series debuted, writing on Instagram, “So proud of my wife,” while sharing photos of the event. The art has been receiving backlash, with some critics calling the show a "coded cry for help," as there has been persistent speculation about Kanye, 48, controlling his partner, from her diet to her fashion choices.

Kanye West Was Accused of Controlling Bianca Censori

Source: MEGA Fans questioned if Bianca Censori's art exhibition hinted at something darker.