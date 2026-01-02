Bianca Censori's Sister Angelina Turns Heads as She Copies Her Sibling's Skimpy Style in Corset and Micro Skirt: See Photos
Jan. 2 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori’s look-alike sister, Angelina Censori, turned heads as she channeled her older sibling’s signature skimpy style.
“Stand aside the princesses have entered the new year 👑,” Angelina, 21, captioned a carousel of photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 1.
Angelina Censori Stunned in Corset and Micro Mini Skirt
In the snaps, the young model flaunted her long legs in a glittery gray micro-mini skirt paired with a matching spaghetti-strap halter top, which was adorned with a dainty bow at the center. She finished the barely-there look with silver pointy-toed heels
Angelina styled her dark brunette hair in a relaxed, loose bun, complete with blunt, face-framing strands.
Angelina Censori Recently Supported Older Sister Bianca
“You know she bad with heels like this,” one admirer wrote in the comments section, while another person added, “My perfect little baby.”
"Real life barbie, can I be ken?” a third asked.
Angelina shared photos of herself attending her older sister’s art exhibition titled BIO POP in Seoul, South Korea, last month.
During the event, the Yeezy architect, 30, "presented a series of tables, chairs and sculptural objects in which the female body contorts itself,” per AD Middle East.
Bianca Censori's Art Exhibition Was Considered Controversial
Bianca, who performed for 11 minutes, donned a red latex catsuit as she absent-mindedly reenacted everyday rituals — pouring tea, pushing a cart, whisking liquid — as additional performers who wore flesh-colored bodysuits and human-like masks contorted themselves within furniture.
The artist explained on her website: "The home molds the body, the spirit, and its roles."
Bianca’s husband, Kanye West, gave her a special shout-out after the first installment of her controversial art series debuted, writing on Instagram, “So proud of my wife,” while sharing photos of the event.
The art has been receiving backlash, with some critics calling the show a "coded cry for help," as there has been persistent speculation about Kanye, 48, controlling his partner, from her diet to her fashion choices.
Kanye West Was Accused of Controlling Bianca Censori
"The contorted figures and their integration into domestic furniture suggest something darker,” a source told RadarOnline.com. "It's as if Bianca is projecting a coded message about her own experiences — about being constrained, observed, or controlled.”
The “Heartless” rapper and designer tied the knot in December 2022, one month after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.
Sources close to the situation explained that Bianca’s barely-there outfits are part of a "deliberate strategy" fueled by the "Stronger" rapper, who also used to dress his ex-wife, 45.
"Those around them can no longer tell what comes from Bianca herself and what is driven by Kanye,” a separate source explained. “There is a growing concern that she leans into his highly sexualized ideas simply to avoid conflict with him and his increasingly mad ideas."