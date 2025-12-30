COUPLES Kanye West Raves He's 'So Proud' of Wife Bianca Censori's New Art Series After Launch Sparks Domestic Violence Concerns Source: mega Bianca Censori debuted a strange performance art exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, on December 11. Allie Fasanella Dec. 30 2025, Published 6:24 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Kanye West is sticking to his spouse's side through thick and thin. The rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 30, to give his wife, Bianca Censori, a shout-out after she debuted the first installment of her controversial performance art series. Sharing images of the provocative art project, West, 48, captioned the post, "So proud of my wife."

View this post on Instagram Source: @ye/instagram Kanye West shared photos of his wife's new art project on Instagram.

What Is Bianca Censori's New Art Project?

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Some people are concerned about the artist's new controversial project.

Per AD Middle East, Censori, 30, "presented a series of tables, chairs and sculptural objects in which the female body contorts itself" at an exhibition titled BIO POP in Seoul, South Korea, on December 11. The outlet described the Australian architectural designer as staging "domestic rituals as performance, turning furniture into a language of obedience, control and simulated identity." The artist explained on her website: "The home molds the body, the spirit, and its roles." Censori herself performed for 11 minutes, donning a red latex catsuit as she mimed baking a cake and wheeled it to a table where female figures creepily acted as tables and chairs.

Is Bianca Censori's Bizarre Art a 'Coded Cry for Help'?

Source: mega Some think the art suggests 'something darker' is going on in the marriage.

The art has been receiving backlash, with some critics calling the show a "coded cry for help," as there have been continuous rumors about West controlling Censori, from her diet to her fashion choices. According to RadarOnline.com, a source close to the exhibition said, "The contorted figures and their integration into domestic furniture suggest something darker." "It's as if Bianca is projecting a coded message about her own experiences — about being constrained, observed, or controlled," they noted.

Source: mega Kanye West and Bianca Censori had a private wedding ceremony in December 2022.

Censori has stepped out in endless outlandish outfits since the couple first went public with their relationship and even went nearly naked at the 2025 Grammys. More recently, she ditched her pants during a family shopping trip in Australia in November. Insiders claimed Censori's shocking outfits are part of a "deliberate strategy" fueled by the "Heartless" rapper, who also used to dress ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Source: mega Bianca Censori appeared nearly naked on the red carpet at the 2025 Grammys.