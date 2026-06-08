Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stuns in Skimpy Thong Bikini as She Celebrates Rapper's 49th Birthday With Wild Celebration: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori marked her husband Kanye West's birthday by stripping down into a skimpy thong bikini. The Australian native, 31, wasn't shy about showing off her famous hourglass curves in barely-there swimwear via a photo posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Turned Heads in a Tiny Bikini

Source: @biancacensori/Instagram Bianca Censori showed off all her angles in a new photo.

Censori struck a provocative pose, lowering herself onto her elbows and knees while arching her back and lifting her hips in the air. The architect wore her brunette hair in loose waves as she gave a seductive look off-frame.

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Shared Tribute Dedicated to Kanye West

Source: @biancacensori/instagram Bianca Censori shared a tribute dedicated to Kanye West.

Censori also shared moments from the "Heartless" rapper's 49th birthday, which he marked on June 8. "Happy Birthday @Ye," she captioned a tribute to the rapper. "I love you more than life." In the shot, the "Good Life" musician sported a black leather jacket, brown leather pants and camel-colored boots as he celebrated the milestone.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Rocked All-Latex Outfit

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori wore a skin-tight, all-latex bodysuit for Kanye West's birthday festivities.

TMZ captured photos of Censori and West walking into the Mandarin Hotel in Amsterdam ahead of the celebrations, where she continued to turn heads with another body-hugging outfit. Her curves were on full display in a nude-toned latex bodysuit with long sleeves and a capri-length cut. Although the form-fitting outfit covered most of her frame, it featured a daring plunging neckline that highlighted her cleavage. Censori has frequently made headlines for her bold looks since tying the knot with West in December 2022, one month after the Chicago native finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Bianca Censori Addressed Her Nearly Nude Outfits

Source: MEGA Bianca Censori emphasized that her fashion choices were more 'like of a collaboration' between her and Kanye West.