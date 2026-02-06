or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kanye West
OK LogoNEWS

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Says Shocking Nude Outfits Are a 'Collaboration' With Her Husband: 'I Wouldn't Be Doing Something I Didn't Want To'

Photo of Kanye West and Bianca Censori
Source: MEGA

Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, blasted claims that her husband is controlling her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori finally responded to the buzz around her skin-baring outfits, shutting down rumors that her husband, Kanye West, is the mastermind behind them.

“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” Censori, 31, said in an interview with a news outlet on Friday, February 6. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Breaks Silence on Naked Outfits

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Bianca Censori responded to claims that her husband, Kanye West, controls her outfits.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori responded to claims that her husband, Kanye West, controls her outfits.

Censori and West, 48, tied the knot in December 2022, one month after the Yeezy founder finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezy architect has since been known to break the internet with her viral naked ensembles, which she emphasized is her choice.

“It was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something,’” she clarified. “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori Denied Being Controlled by Kanye West

Photo of Bianca Censori said she is 'famous by association.'
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori said she is 'famous by association.'

The Australian native made it clear that their marriage is the real deal and denied being controlled by the "Heartless" rapper.

“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” she said. “I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”

Censori addressed the public's curiosity about her relationship with the A-lister, not ignorant of the fact that she's considered a "nepo wife."

“I’m famous by association,” she added. “But your image is replicated without your consent all the time. It’s replicated, it’s brought down, it’s picked apart, all those kind of things.”

MORE ON:
Kanye West

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bianca Censori's Grammys Dress Broke the Internet

Photo of Bianca Censori's naked outfit turned heads at the 2025 Grammys.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori's naked outfit turned heads at the 2025 Grammys.

Censori confessed to "an obvious obsession with nudity," which was proven during her headline-making appearance at the 2025 Grammys last year.

At the awards show, Censori arrived in an oversized fur coat, only to remove it before posing for photos on the red carpet, debuting a flesh-colored mini dress that exposed her entire body.

The "Runaway" artist praised his wife's look, boasting that she was the "most Googled person" on Earth.

"We beat the Grammys," he said at the time.

Bianca Censori Embraces Nudity

Photo of Bianca Censori said she 'lives' for her artwork.
Source: MEGA

Bianca Censori said she 'lives' for her artwork.

Censori embraced the accolade with ease, finding power in being seen without saying anything.

"I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech,” Censori told the outlet about the accomplishment. “If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power.”

Censori has no regrets about the steamy look, declaring she "lives" for her artwork.

“I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again," Censori told the outlet.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.