Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Says Shocking Nude Outfits Are a 'Collaboration' With Her Husband: 'I Wouldn't Be Doing Something I Didn't Want To'
Feb. 6 2026, Published 12:29 p.m. ET
Bianca Censori finally responded to the buzz around her skin-baring outfits, shutting down rumors that her husband, Kanye West, is the mastermind behind them.
“I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do,” Censori, 31, said in an interview with a news outlet on Friday, February 6. “Me and my husband would work on my outfits together.”
Bianca Censori Breaks Silence on Naked Outfits
Censori and West, 48, tied the knot in December 2022, one month after the Yeezy founder finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The Yeezy architect has since been known to break the internet with her viral naked ensembles, which she emphasized is her choice.
“It was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something,’” she clarified. “If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”
Bianca Censori Denied Being Controlled by Kanye West
The Australian native made it clear that their marriage is the real deal and denied being controlled by the "Heartless" rapper.
“I didn’t marry my husband because I wanted some sort of platform,” she said. “I married him because I love him. Is that like the corniest thing ever?”
Censori addressed the public's curiosity about her relationship with the A-lister, not ignorant of the fact that she's considered a "nepo wife."
“I’m famous by association,” she added. “But your image is replicated without your consent all the time. It’s replicated, it’s brought down, it’s picked apart, all those kind of things.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bianca Censori's Grammys Dress Broke the Internet
Censori confessed to "an obvious obsession with nudity," which was proven during her headline-making appearance at the 2025 Grammys last year.
At the awards show, Censori arrived in an oversized fur coat, only to remove it before posing for photos on the red carpet, debuting a flesh-colored mini dress that exposed her entire body.
The "Runaway" artist praised his wife's look, boasting that she was the "most Googled person" on Earth.
"We beat the Grammys," he said at the time.
Bianca Censori Embraces Nudity
Censori embraced the accolade with ease, finding power in being seen without saying anything.
"I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech,” Censori told the outlet about the accomplishment. “If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power.”
Censori has no regrets about the steamy look, declaring she "lives" for her artwork.
“I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again," Censori told the outlet.