Bianca Censori Wears Edible Candy Lingerie During Shocking NYC Outing With Husband Kanye West
Bianca Censori showed off her sweet side on Saturday, June 21, in an edible bikini for a studio session with Kanye West.
The architect was photographed by paparazzi in Brooklyn, New York, as she and her husband exited their vehicle to enter the studio.
Censori’s edible lingerie left little to the imagination, as it barely covered her assets. She paired the daring look with silver high heels and a brown wig.
The controversial rapper wore a casual sweatshirt and black pants — a distinct contrast to his typical all-black attire. As the couple walked into the studio, West held his wife’s hand.
Fans Call Bianca Censori and Kanye West 'Gutter Trash'
Viral images of Censori’s shocking outfit had to be censored online due to how explicit they were. Once they circulated X, fans flocked to the comments to agree that the rapper “really likes to humiliate her.”
“These two are gutter trash. Disgusting,” wrote an unamused critic.
“Why isn’t this indecent exposure?” questioned another.
Kanye West Is Compared to Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Many fans also compared the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper to Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently on trial for s-- trafficking, suggesting West is Censori’s “pimp.”
“I wonder if he knows in the next couple of years she’ll be the next Cassie [Ventura] and he’ll be the subject of a federal investigation,” commented one.
“It’s like he’s trafficking her. I don’t like this one bit,” said another.
“Bianca, please don’t show up 10 years later trying to prove your innocence against Kanye. This isn’t a Netflix documentary,” wrote a third.
Bianca Censori Was Allegedly Kanye West's 'S-- Party Participant'
Censori’s X-rated outfits are just one of the many reasons why fans think West is the new Diddy. Not only did the rapper show up in all-white to support the Bad Boy Records founder at his trial in June, but he also rapped about the comparison in his leaked song “BIANCA.”
West’s former assistant Lauren Pisciotta even filed a lawsuit in June 2024, claiming that Censori is her husband’s “former s-- party participant and coordinator.”
Pisciotta also alleged that the “Heartless” hitmaker and his wife called her in August 2022 to “discuss the [fivesome] they had participated in the day before.”
Kanye West Slams Bianca Censori in Text Message
The Yeezy designer’s former assistant further claimed that he would m-----bate in front of her and, on one occasion, locked her inside a room with him to touch himself until he fell asleep.
She even quoted a text message from the rapper, where he ranted about Censori. “I feel like Bianca came to L.A. to f--- as many people as possible and break up marriages and turn other girls to hoes,” Pisciotta claimed West said of his wife.