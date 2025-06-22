Bianca Censori Wears Edible Candy Lingerie During Shocking NYC Outing With Husband Kanye West

Bianca Censori showed off her sweet side on Saturday, June 21, in an edible bikini for a studio session with Kanye West.

The architect was photographed by paparazzi in Brooklyn, New York, as she and her husband exited their vehicle to enter the studio.

Censori’s edible lingerie left little to the imagination, as it barely covered her assets. She paired the daring look with silver high heels and a brown wig.

The controversial rapper wore a casual sweatshirt and black pants — a distinct contrast to his typical all-black attire. As the couple walked into the studio, West held his wife’s hand.