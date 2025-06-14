or
Bianca Censori Compared to Cassie Ventura After 'Cuck' Kanye West Supports Sean 'Diddy' Combs at His Trafficking Trial

Photo of Cassie Ventura and Sean 'Diddy' Combs; picture of Kanye West and Bianca Censori.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have some startling similarities to Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura.

By:

June 14 2025, Published 1:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Fans have seen this film before — and they didn't like the ending.

Followers of Sean "Diddy" Combs' ongoing racketeering and trafficking trial have started to raise concerns about the similarities between Bianca Censori and the Bad Boy Records founder's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura after Kanye West arrived in all-white at a Lower Manhattan federal district court on Friday, June 13.

kanye west surprise appearance sean diddy combs new york city trial
Source: MEGA

Kanye West wore an all-white suit to the courthouse.

Renowned journalist Mona Kosar Abdi — whose been reporting on Combs' trial from inside the court room — pointed out the startling similarities between Ventura and Censori while detailing how West arrived in a Maybach with "three security guards" at around 10 a.m. on Friday.

Abdi noted the "timing of this is interesting" as many have speculated that West is the rapper Combs' ex Jane, who has chosen to keep her real name and identity anonymous, mentioned in one of her stories shared on the stand.

Is Kanye West the Rapper Jane Testified About?

kanye west shared revealing photos of bianca censori for her birthday in
Source: MEGA

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been married since December 2022.

"Jane testified that in January of 2024, she went to Vegas with a very successful rapper — an iconic rapper — and his wife or girlfriend for her birthday on a private plane. And it was during this trip that she ran into one of the escorts that she and Diddy used to use because he knew this couple," Abdi recounted of Jane's testimony.

The television host said Jane claimed the "couple approached her and asked her if she could recommend an escort that was part of this lifestyle."

Kanye West Called Himself a 'Cuck'

bianca censori kanye west ultimatum to save marriage
Source: MEGA

Kanye West previously confessed he likes to watch Bianca Censori sleep with other men.

While Abdi couldn't "confirm" whether West and Censori were the couple in question, she pointed out how in the Yeezy designer's recent song "Heil Hitler" — which has had trouble remaining available for streaming online due to its offensive title — he "calls himself a cuck."

In the track, West admits he "likes to watch his woman have s-- with other men," Abdi mentioned, noting how Censori's birthday is in January, when Jane alleged the interaction took place.

Source: @mokoab

There are also pictures of West and Censori celebrating the Australian model's birthday at dinner and a strip club in Las Vegas in January 2024.

A lawsuit filed by West's former assistant Lauren Pisciotta further fuels this theory, as she described Censori as the "Heartless" rapper's "former s-- party participant and coordinator."

Pisciotta also accused West and Censori of calling her in August 2022 to "discuss the [five-some] they had participated in the day before."

Kanye West Said He and Bianca Censori Are the 'New Cassie and Diddy'

bianca censori compared cassie ventura kanye west sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Kanye West called him and Bianca Censori the 'new Diddy and Cassie' in April.

West himself added to speculation by blatantly declaring he and Censori were the "new Cassie and Diddy" in his new song "BIANCA," which was leaked in April from his unreleased album WW3.

In the track, West claimed Censori "ran away" and had a "panic attack" because she wasn't "liking the way" West "was tweeting."

