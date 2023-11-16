Hunter's Laptop, Overseas Business Dealings and More: Everything The Biden Family Has Been Accused of in 11 Clicks

Hunter Biden sparked controversy when he reportedly left his laptop at a Delaware computer shop in 2019 after damaging it in water. The New York Post published a report in October 2020 saying it obtained a copy of the laptop's data from Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani obtained it from the owner of The Mac Shop, John Paul Mac Isaac.

"I realized that there was a lot of sensitive and embarrassing material on the laptop. Also, some questionable criminality as well. So I was concerned," Isaac told Verify.

He said he repeatedly contacted Hunter to pick up the laptop and pay for the services, but the businessman never appeared again. Due to his concerns after Joe Biden announced his presidential run, he planned to hand it over to law enforcement instead.

The media outlet, based on the information it obtained, confirmed that the laptop contained some of the emails related to Hunter's foreign business dealings. After years of the saga, Hunter sued Giuliani and attorney Robert Costello for allegedly spending years "hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over" the data that was "taken or stolen."

On the other hand, an independent review commissioned by CBS News found no evidence that the user data had been fabricated or modified.