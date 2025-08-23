NEWS 'Big Brother' Season 27: Your Ultimate Guide to Episode Release Dates and Surprising Twists! Source: CBS Broadcasting 'Big Brother' Season 27 unveiled episode dates and thrilling twists that excited fans. OK! Staff Aug. 23 2025, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Get ready, Big Brother fans! Season 27 premiered on July 10 on CBS, and it's packed with excitement. The latest installment airs three times a week, featuring a supersized episode every Wednesday.

Source: CBS Broadcasting 'Big Brother' Season 27 welcomes houseguests to the mysterious Hotel Mystère.

This season, titled "A Summer of Mystery," brings houseguests into the mysterious Hotel Mystère, where viewers are already glued to the action. During the premiere, a surprise "mystery Houseguest" was unmasked, sending fans into a frenzy. Host Julie Chen Moonves described the season as "spooky," likening the contestants' experience to a game of Clue.

When Does 'Big Brother' Air?

Fans can catch new episodes of Big Brother on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Wednesday episodes run for a thrilling 90 minutes, while Thursday and Sunday episodes are 60 minutes each.

Source: CBS Broadcasting Host Julie Chen Moonves teased a spooky, Clue-like season.

Unlocking Behind-the-Scenes Insights

Beginning July 25, mark your calendars for the companion series, Big Brother: Unlocked. This new show will feature three all-star players providing exclusive insights into gameplay and behind-the-scenes action. The episodes will air every other Friday, starting July 25.

Don't Miss the Episode Schedule!

Here's what to expect in Big Brother Season 27: - **Wednesdays (90-minute episodes)** at 8 PM ET/PT: July 23, July 30, August 6, August 13, August 20, August 27, September 3, September 10, September 17, and September 24. - **Thursdays (60-minute episodes)** at 8 PM ET/PT: July 24, July 31, August 7, August 14, August 21, August 28, September 4, September 11, September 18, and September 25. - **Sundays (60-minute episodes)** at 8 PM ET/PT: July 20, July 27, August 3, August 10, August 17, August 24, August 31, September 7, September 14, September 21, and September 28.

Source: CBS Broadcasting 'Big Brother' Season 27 cast pictured.

Catch Every Moment with Live Feeds!

Yes! Live feeds are back for Season 27, offering viewers the chance to watch the houseguests in real-time. With four separate feeds and a "quad view" option, you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. However, note that the "Live Chat" feature has been removed based on subscriber feedback.

Mark Your Calendars for the Finale!

The season finale for Big Brother Season 27 airs on September 28 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The winner will take home an impressive grand prize of $750,000, all while navigating through a thrilling 83-day season — slightly shorter than Season 26's 90 days.

Source: CBS Broadcasting The season finale airs September 28.

How to Watch