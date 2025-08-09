EXCLUSIVE The Costco Guys' Eric 'Big Justice' Befumo, 12, Still Feels Like a 'Regular' Kid at School Even Though Everyone 'Asks for Videos' of Him and Dad A.J. Source: NBC Eric 'Big Justice' Befumo and his father, A.J. Befumo, make up the iconic father-son duo 'The Costco Guys.' Rebecca Friedman Aug. 9 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Big Justice is just like any other 12-year-old — except with roughly 4 million followers across his and dad A.J. Befumo's joint social media platforms. Eric "Big Justice" Befumo and his father reveal how they are preparing for the new school year during an exclusive chat with OK! about their time in the spotlight, the virality of "The Costco Guys" and their partnership with Great Clips. Known for "bringing the boom" everywhere they go, the viral TikTok sensations' social media fame skyrocketed thanks to the father-son duo's hilarious Costco food and product reviews and captivatingly comedic presence in front of the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

Big Justice Reveals What School Is Like With Millions of Followers

Source: @ajbefumo/X Big Justice is able to still feel like a 'regular kid' at school.

While Big Justice's school year might not look the same as his classmates, he's still able to feel somewhat like a "regular kid" when in the classroom. "A lot of the kids at the school do know who I am, so they ask me for videos for their friends, but I feel like a regular kid at school," the social media star admits. Big Justice explains how he goes to a "hybrid school," meaning he only attends in-person for "some of the week." "But when I go into school I have to stay there for nine hours and work my butt off," he notes.

Article continues below advertisement

The Costco Guys Share Their Secret to Success

Source: Great Clips A.J. and Big Justice said it's most important for them to 'be happy.'

A.J. and Big Justice don't have any hidden magic when it comes to their success online, as they say it all comes down to being authentically themselves and staying "happy." "We know what our audience wants from us. They want happiness, they want positivity and that's who we are and that's what we do," A.J. declares. "It's us. We're not playing characters. We don't have any image to keep up. This is us all day, every day, whether the camera's on or not." When it comes to being recognized in public by fans, A.J. says, "it's so normal to us now." "Of course it's still exciting and we still get to make people happy, but when it first happened it was more surprising and it was so different," he recalls. "Now it's just, 'We're A.J. and Big Justice. Here we come.'"

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Great Clips Big Justice says social media success comes to those who don't 'give up.'

As for advice Big Justice would give to other aspiring young creators, the hilarious 12-year-old encourages his peers to "try" and "not give up." "You have to succeed before you succeed. You have to keep pushing, find what your audience wants and post every day until it works. Don't stop," he suggests. Meanwhile, A.J. encourages "fathers out there to let your sons take the lead and support your son with all you got."

Source: Great Clips A.J. and Big Justice partnered with Great Clips to help kids feel fresh for back-to-school.