Bijou Phillips Breaks Cover After Second Life-Saving Kidney Transplant as She Emerges in Malibu With Boyfriend Jamie Mazur
July 20 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Bijou Phillips was spotted for the first time since undergoing a second life-saving kidney transplant earlier this month.
The 46-year-old actress appeared to be in good spirits as she enjoyed an outdoor drink with boyfriend Jamie Mazur in Malibu, Calif., on July 19.
Recovering After Major Surgery
Phillips' outing comes less than two weeks after she shared the news that she had successfully received a donor kidney following an urgent search for a transplant.
The actress revealed the milestone in a heartfelt Facebook post on July 8, thanking the people who stepped forward to help during her medical journey.
"I am beyond beyond grateful to everyone who rushed in to help me, get checked to donate; you are all heroes!" she wrote alongside a smiling photo from her hospital bed.
Phillips also praised her surgeon, explaining that the operation went better than expected and that she required very little pain medication during her recovery.
Family Played a Key Role
One of the most emotional parts of Phillips' update centered on her brother, Aron Wilson, whose decision to participate in a kidney exchange program ultimately helped lead to a compatible donor.
"My wonderful brother donated in the kidney exchange! He saved a life, and the life he saved had a special person donate for them, and then a few weeks later! The voucher program found me a perfect match!" she shared.
- Bijou Phillips Is 'Beyond Grateful' for Life-Saving Donor Match as She Recovers From Second Kidney Transplant
- Danny Masterson's Ex-Wife Bijou Phillips Reveals She Could Be 'Gone in a Few Days' as She Urgently Seeks Second Kidney Donor
- Inside Bijou Phillips' Health Woes: Everything to Know as the Actress Searches for a Kidney Donor
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A Desperate Search for a Donor
Earlier this year, Phillips made an emotional appeal for a living donor after revealing that the kidney she received in 2017 had stopped functioning because of complications related to rejection.
At the time, she explained that she had returned to dialysis and described her health as increasingly fragile, warning that even a serious infection could become life-threatening.
"I've needed a transplant for a year. I'm sort of hanging on by a thread," she admitted during an interview earlier this year.
Phillips, who filed for divorce from Danny Masterson in 2023 after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women, also encouraged followers to share her message and consider becoming living donors as she searched for a compatible kidney.
Finding Strength Through Faith
As she awaited a donor, Phillips said her faith became an important source of comfort during one of the most difficult periods of her life.
"I've been praying a lot," she shared, adding that she regularly joined a morning rosary group and planned to observe a traditional Lent by fasting on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding her health, the actress said she tried to maintain as much normalcy as possible for her 12-year-old daughter, Fianna.
"Today I took my daughter to school, came home, had a little snack, went to dialysis, came home, and normally I would go do a couple things, grab her from school, take her if she has an after-school thing, or maybe go get an early dinner or come home and make dinner," Phillips explained. "That's my day. If I don't have dialysis, I'm running errands and going to the grocery store."