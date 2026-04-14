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Bikini-Clad Ashley Tisdale Admits She 'Finally' Feels 'Comfortable' Wearing a Bathing Suit After Having Baby No. 2: 'That's a Win!'

ashley tisdale bikini confidence after baby
Source: MEGA;@ashleytisdalefrench/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale opened up about postpartum, saying she feels comfortable wearing a bikini again.

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April 14 2026, Updated 7:36 a.m. ET

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Ashley Tisdale is getting real about motherhood — and this time, she’s celebrating a win she didn’t expect.

The High School Musical alum took to Instagram with a candid mirror selfie, posing in a simple black bikini while opening up about her postpartum journey after welcoming her second baby. In the photo, she stood in a bright, airy bathroom, holding her phone up for the mirror snap.

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image of The actress revealed that regaining confidence in her body has taken time and effort.
Source: @ashleytisdalefrench/Instagram

The actress revealed that regaining confidence in her body has taken time and effort.

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Tisdale admitted it’s taken time to feel comfortable in her body again — but she’s finally getting there.

“19 months postpartum. No shortcuts. PT for diastasis twice a week and @pilates_by_amanda (whenever I drive in to LA so not as consistent),” she wrote in the caption. “I’m not exactly where I want to be yet but it’s the first time I have felt comfortable wearing a bikini since having Emerson, so that’s a win!”

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She added: “Reminder, everyone is different. PS, let’s try to give ourselves grace and not compare.”

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image of The actress said she feels comfortable wearing a bikini again.
Source: @ashleytisdalefrench/Instagram

The actress said she feels comfortable wearing a bikini again.

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The actress welcomed her second child with husband Christopher French on September 6, 2024.

The couple shared the news alongside a sweet family moment featuring their daughter Jupiter, 5, gently holding the newborn’s hand.

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"Emerson Clover French," she wrote at the time. "All three of us are obsessed with you 9.6.24."

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image of Ashley Tisdale shares two kids with husband Christopher French.
Source: @ashleytisdalefrench/Instagram

Ashley Tisdale shares two kids with husband Christopher French.

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Ashley first revealed her pregnancy back in March 2024, posting a bump photo with the caption, "We can't wait to meet you."

Christopher was just as emotional about expanding their family.

"Beyond grateful," he wrote in his own post. "Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French."

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Source: @cmfrench/Instagram
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Throughout her pregnancy journey, Ashley has been open about the real, unfiltered side of motherhood.

"Women at night during pregnancy: Has horrible acid reflux," she once shared on Instagram Stories. "Can't get comfortable enough to sleep well. Has a baby inside them jumping around and dancing. Can hardly move their body from left to right. Congestion so they can't breathe well."

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image of The 'High School Musical' star reminded fans that every postpartum experience is different.
Source: MEGA

The 'High School Musical' star reminded fans that every postpartum experience is different.

She also joked about the double standard between moms and dads.

"Men: I have to sleep in the guest room," she added. "Your snoring is keeping me up at night."

Despite the challenges, she’s always kept her love for motherhood front and center.

"It's hard work. It truly is," she told E! News. "But it's also the most rewarding because it's amazing to have this little human being in our lives. I can't remember what life was like before."

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