Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher French: 'We Had to Have Another One!'
Ashley Tisdale's fabulous family is growing!
On the morning of Tuesday, March 26, the actress announced via social media that she and husband Christopher French are expecting their second child together.
"We can’t wait to meet you 💫," the Disney Channel alum, 38, captioned her post, which showed her wearing a white long-sleeved shirt that had its bottom buttons undone so her belly could be seen. She also donned a pair of ripped jeans and went barefoot for the snap.
Another shot depicted her and French, 42, together, while the third image included their daughter, Jupiter, 3, who was holding Tisdale's hand. The toddler wore a similar outfit to her mom in a white T-shirt and denim.
French also posted some pictures from the photo shoot, writing in his upload, "Beyond grateful. Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French 💘."
"I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!" the High School Musical star gushed in the comments section.
Last year, Tisdale raved over her partner's parenting skills, calling him "literally the greatest dad ever."
"It's so amazing. He's the most patient person, which I've always known about him, but it's cool to see him in his role. I guess it is a side of him I never really knew," she exclusively spilled to OK!. "When he became a dad, I was like, 'Wow, I had no idea this guy existed.' He's such a girl dad, and it's so cute. He's really so great."
"I feel so great we took the time to have a kid because we were able to have a foundation in our relationship that is so important," the TV star explained. "We've always been on the same page."
Tisdale noted that welcoming a child hasn't taken a toll on their romance, as they're always spending alone time together whether at home or out on the town.
"We love watching shows together, so we'll watch TV together, but I think that is something we've always been good at. Ever since having the baby, we definitely do our date nights a lot," shared the "Be Good to Me" singer. "We have great help from both of our moms who live close, so we're very lucky. Whenever we want to get out, we have one of them come. We've always wanted to maintain our connection, even with having a baby."