Ashley Tisdale Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Christopher French: 'We Had to Have Another One!'

"We can’t wait to meet you 💫," the Disney Channel alum, 38, captioned her post, which showed her wearing a white long-sleeved shirt that had its bottom buttons undone so her belly could be seen. She also donned a pair of ripped jeans and went barefoot for the snap.

Another shot depicted her and French, 42, together, while the third image included their daughter, Jupiter, 3, who was holding Tisdale's hand. The toddler wore a similar outfit to her mom in a white T-shirt and denim.