Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Reveals She's Scared of Heights and Screams Expletives in Strange Clip: Watch
Nov. 13 2025, Published 2:31 p.m. ET
Heights are criminal to Britney Spears.
The pop star, 43, shrieked as she considered jumping off a "high" yacht. In a video shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, November 12, Spears screamed expletives and alternated between what sounded like Australian, British and American accents.
"It's f------ high! F---!" the singer exclaimed as she glanced down at the ocean in fear. "[Looks like I'm going] to die. I'm scared. Should I just jump like this?"
Spears — dressed in a green and yellow bikini — proceeded to grab her phone from the person filming, without getting her feet wet.
The latter half of the video showed the musician back inside her home, donning yellow lingerie with nipple tassels. She accessorized her racy attire with a black choker and high boots, with her hair swept into a messy high ponytail. Spears ended the social media share with a short clip of her walking toward the window in a white dress that exposed her chest.
"I’m half blind so when I took my glasses off I realized how high up it was from the boat… literally like the girl from The House Bunny 🐰 😂😂😂😂😂😂," she captioned the post. "So silly… to show that I wasn’t doing dress fashion shows like pageants screw that… wearing my yellow hello bikini I was sweating my a-- off working out so incredibly attractive my string hanging off daisy 🌼… incredibly classy… hopefully it’ll get better 🤷♀️🤷♀️🤷♀️😒😒😒😒😒😒😒Pssss DO NOT LAUGH 🤭😳😳😳😂😂."
Britney Spears Was Stranded in Mexico
On Monday, November 11, the "Till the World Ends" artist revealed she was "stuck in Mexico" while her Instagram account was deactivated on November 2.
"Got stuck in Mexico for two weeks and I was banging my head against the wall 😂😂😂😂😂😂 It’s quite interesting to see what a person does in vulnerable situations," she wrote. "I obviously trusted no one and entertained myself like a f------ idiot."
Kevin Federline Recalls Britney Spears' Drunk Behavior
Spears' strange posts come after her ex-husband Kevin Federline accused her of creating a dangerous environment for their children.
"I was in Miami for work, trying to stay focused on my commitments, and I got a call," he claimed in his memoir, You Thought You Knew. "It was her, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan on the line, drunk as h---, begging me to come over. I could hear [our kids] Preston and Jayden crying in the background. It had to be three or four in the morning. That call was the final straw."
The former backup dancer remembered seeing photos of his wife up all night partying at Paris' Malibu estate.
"But hearing my kids crying while she was doing God-knows-what? That was it. Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," he wrote.