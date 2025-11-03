Britney Spears' Instagram Vanishes After Clashing With Ex-Husband Kevin Federline Over His Tell-All Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has disappeared from Instagram again. On Sunday, November 2, the pop star’s account suddenly vanished, leaving a message that read, “Sorry, this page isn’t available to view.”

Instagram also noted that “the page may have been removed.” Her X (formerly Twitter) account, however, is still active.

Source: MEGA Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account after posting a dancing video.

The sudden deactivation comes just days after Spears posted a clip of herself dancing to Brandy’s ballad “Have You Ever.” In the video, the 43-year-old singer twirled around in a striped green-and-white maxi dress and nude heels, smiling as she performed in what looked like a sunny villa. Her long blonde hair was loose and she accessorized with a white lace choker.

She didn’t include a caption, but it marked her first post in days. Four days earlier, Spears shared a video explaining she was taking a creative break after reading “unbelievably horrible things” written about her. "Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me," she wrote in the October 26 post. "So I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful."

Source: MEGA Fans noticed the account disappeared on November 2.

In that video, Spears appeared in a turquoise bikini top, painting an abstract piece on a balcony while the sun beamed down. The clip also flashed back to her sons, Jayden James Federline and Sean Preston Federline, smiling as they painted together when they were little.

Things seemed to take a darker turn by the end of October. Britney was reportedly spotted leaving Red-O, a restaurant in Thousand Oaks, where onlookers claimed she appeared “spiraling” as she got into her black BMW. She was allegedly swerving into the wrong lanes, including a bike lane, while heading home. She was also seen tailgating another car and putting something in her mouth at a stoplight.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star recently clashed with her ex-husband Kevin Federline on social media.

Sources close to the singer believe her behavior could be connected to her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s new memoir, which allegedly “reopened old wounds” and sent her “in a tailspin.” “She’s acting out. She gets into these spirals and it just goes downhill fast,” one insider told an outlet, adding that she’s been having a “rough” time as painful memories resurface.

Kevin, meanwhile, has been vocal about his concerns for their sons. “I’m really worried. I’m absolutely, as a father, terrified that one day I might wake up and my sons are going to have to deal with the unimaginable,” he said during an October 14 interview promoting his tell-all book. “I kind of have to sound the alarm that I truly feel that somehow, some way, I just wish that their mom would get help.”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears accused the former backup dancer of attacking her for attention.

Britney quickly hit back at his claims in a long post before her account vanished. She penned, "I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now."