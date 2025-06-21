Bikini-Clad Chappell Roan Ditches Her Makeup While on Vacation: Photos

The singer enjoyed a vacation abroad as she ditched her iconic stage makeup for some bare-faced sunbathing.

Chappell Roan , 27, went makeup-free in a new Instagram carousel from Friday, June 20. The famed singer was on vacation abroad as she posed for bikini-clad selfies, showing off her fun in the sun.

The songstress was joined by a girlfriend as she enjoyed her travels.

In one image from her getaway, the “Pink Pony Club” singer was buried up to her waist in sand. As she lay on her back with sunglasses on and her arm sprawled above her head, the star mimicked the look of a washed-up mermaid.

Roan was joined by a gal pal during her travels, who could be seen in several of the photos the songstress shared.

While shopping, the “Red Wine Supernova” singer spent time with a street cat, giving the furry friend pets as she held onto her bags full of goodies from local vendors.