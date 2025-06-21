Bikini-Clad Chappell Roan Ditches Her Makeup While on Vacation: Photos
Chappell Roan, 27, went makeup-free in a new Instagram carousel from Friday, June 20. The famed singer was on vacation abroad as she posed for bikini-clad selfies, showing off her fun in the sun.
Roan’s red bathing suit perfectly matched her iconic red hair, which she wore in loose, natural curls.
Chappell Roan Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfies
In one image from her getaway, the “Pink Pony Club” singer was buried up to her waist in sand. As she lay on her back with sunglasses on and her arm sprawled above her head, the star mimicked the look of a washed-up mermaid.
Roan was joined by a gal pal during her travels, who could be seen in several of the photos the songstress shared.
While shopping, the “Red Wine Supernova” singer spent time with a street cat, giving the furry friend pets as she held onto her bags full of goodies from local vendors.
Why Does Chappell Roan Wear Her Elaborate Stage Makeup?
Roan’s bare-faced photos are a stark contrast to her stage makeup, which consists of heavy white powders and colorful blushes.
The Grammy award-winning artist has confidently rocked her iconic makeup for performances and red carpet events.
Her reason for the shocking look is rooted deeply in her support for the LGBTQ+ community. During a concert in Manchester, England, in 2024, Roan explained to the audience why she wears the extravagant makeup, saying, “People in my hometown call gay people clowns. That’s why I actually wear my white face. Like b----, I’ll show you a clown!”
“This is what I care about because I see you, and I see a community,” she elaborated. “I really needed this whenever I was 15. I needed it so bad. To just be in a room of people that looked like me. Thank you for showing up, and know that this is a place where you belong.”
Chappell Roan Comes Out as Lesbian
In 2024, at the height of her career, Roan confirmed she is a lesbian. She revealed to a news outlet in September of that same year that she always felt something was “wrong” with her until she finally “unlearned” a lot of her Christian upbringing.
“Finally, it’s like, ‘Oh, I know why. It’s because I’m gay and nothing’s actually wrong with me,’” she dished to the publication.
“I just wasn’t supposed to be sleeping with men, and now I’m a little repulsed at the thought of even kissing a guy because no one’s going to be as good as girls,” she added.