Chappell Roan Stuns in Bikini and Jokes About How 'Normal' She Looks Without Her Usual Heavy Stage Makeup: Photos

"I am actually normal. 🌠," the singer quipped in the Monday, June 2, Instagram upload, which featured the star with minimal makeup and her famous red tresses styled down in curls.

Chappell Roan posted selfies without her usual heavy makeup, joking she sometimes can be 'normal.'

The last image in the set showed the star in a black swimsuit top and a cheeky pair of matching bottoms that had ties on the side. The "Pink Pony Club" crooner also put her multiple upper arm tattoos on full display.

The Grammy winner, 27, also included a video clip in which she played with hair, spun around and struck a pose for the camera while in the bathroom.

"Hairrr😍," wrote Ice Spice , with other celebrities like Chrishell Stause , Alex Cooper and Quinta Brunson giving the photos a "like."

"You’re so hot omg," one admirer penned, while one individual quipped of her figure, "drop the glute routine asap."

Fans flooded the post with compliments, with one person commenting, "The way my jaw dropped."

The star said she wears a 'white face' on stage as a form of rebelling against homophobia.

Last year, the star explained the reasoning behind her bold face paint during a concert in Manchester, England.

"People in my hometown call gay people clowns. That’s why I actually wear my white face," revealed Roan, who previously came out as a lesbian. "Like b----, I’ll show you a clown!"

"This is what I care about because I see you, and I see a community. I really needed this whenever I was 15. I needed it so bad. To just be in a room of people that looked like me," she continued to tell her fans in the crowd. "Thank you for showing up and know that this is a place where you belong."