Chappell Roan Stuns in Bikini and Jokes About How 'Normal' She Looks Without Her Usual Heavy Stage Makeup: Photos
Chappell Roan ditched her usual over-the-top stage outfits and heavy makeup in a stunning set of new selfies.
"I am actually normal. 🌠," the singer quipped in the Monday, June 2, Instagram upload, which featured the star with minimal makeup and her famous red tresses styled down in curls.
Chappell Roan's 'Normal' Selfies
The Grammy winner, 27, also included a video clip in which she played with hair, spun around and struck a pose for the camera while in the bathroom.
The last image in the set showed the star in a black swimsuit top and a cheeky pair of matching bottoms that had ties on the side. The "Pink Pony Club" crooner also put her multiple upper arm tattoos on full display.
Fans Gush Over Chappell Roan's Photos
Fans flooded the post with compliments, with one person commenting, "The way my jaw dropped."
"You’re so hot omg," one admirer penned, while one individual quipped of her figure, "drop the glute routine asap."
"Hairrr😍," wrote Ice Spice, with other celebrities like Chrishell Stause, Alex Cooper and Quinta Brunson giving the photos a "like."
Why Does Chappell Roan Wear So Much Makeup While Performing?
Last year, the star explained the reasoning behind her bold face paint during a concert in Manchester, England.
"People in my hometown call gay people clowns. That’s why I actually wear my white face," revealed Roan, who previously came out as a lesbian. "Like b----, I’ll show you a clown!"
"This is what I care about because I see you, and I see a community. I really needed this whenever I was 15. I needed it so bad. To just be in a room of people that looked like me," she continued to tell her fans in the crowd. "Thank you for showing up and know that this is a place where you belong."
In an interview with Teen Vogue, the vocalist talked about her sexuality and recalled thinking to herself when she was younger, "Maybe I like girls. I was like, girls are so much prettier. Girls are nicer. I like hanging out with girls more."
"I didn’t know how to deal with that part of myself except to make fun of it," the "HOT TO GO!" singer admitted. "‘Haha. It’s so funny. It’s a phase. Haha.’"
While on Alex Cooper's "Call Her Daddy" podcast in March, she admitted she had been dating someone for "six months" and was "very in love" with them.