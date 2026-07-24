Bikini-Clad Courtney Stodden Stuns as She Shrugs Off Jason Alexander Drama: Photo

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Courtney Stodden is embracing peace and positivity despite the recent headlines surrounding Jason Alexander. The model and media personality took to Instagram to share a glowing poolside selfie, showing off a classic black bikini while enjoying a relaxing day in crystal-clear water. With slicked-back wet hair and a fresh-faced look, Stodden appeared carefree as they smiled softly for the camera.

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Source: @courtneyastodden/Instagram Courtney Stodden shared a confident poolside selfie while embracing a positive mindset amid recent controversy.

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In the photo, Stodden kept the styling effortless, pairing the black swimsuit with stacked gold bracelets. The simple look highlighted their toned physique as sunlight shimmered across the water in the background. “I’ve learned that the rarest thing isn’t beauty. It’s becoming the woman your younger self needed to know existed. I hope every girl grows up believing that her future belongs to her, and no one else. 🩵,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Fans Praise Stodden's Strength

Source: Funny or Die Courtney Stodden's Instagram post encouraged young girls to believe they control their own futures and lives.

The uplifting post arrives as Stodden continues to receive attention following the resurfacing of a controversial comedy sketch involving Alexander. Rather than dwell on the situation, the reality star has continued sharing positive updates and moments of self-care with followers throughout the summer. Fans quickly filled the comments section with supportive messages. “Congratulations on your progress! I’m so proud of U and amazed that U R finally being heard and recognized. I pray this justice upon all #SURVIVORS of #CSA! #LOVE ❤️🙌,” one supporter penned. Another added, “Beautiful and such a gorgeous soul. I wish you all the happiness in the world 😍.” “She’s living!!! We love to see it ✨,” a third raved. “You're so unbelievably strong, Courtney. I hope you believe that. ❤️,” a fourth mentioned.

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Alexander Publicly Apologized

Source: MEGA Jason Alexander publicly apologized after a 2012 comedy sketch involving Courtney Stodden resurfaced online.

As OK! previously reported, Stodden recently reshared a screenshot from a 2012 episode of The Donny Clay Show, filmed when they were 17 years old and appeared alongside then-husband Doug Hutchison. During another segment of the sketch, Alexander rubbed a phone against Stodden's chest while she was wearing a red bikini. After the clip resurfaced online, the actor issued a public apology. "Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it,” he shared with TMZ.

Stodden Reflects on the Lasting Impact

Source: MEGA Courtney Stodden said the experience reinforced why stronger legal protections for minors are necessary.