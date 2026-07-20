Courtney Stodden Recalls Jason Alexander 'Repeatedly Rubbing His Phone' on Her Chest During Skit at 17: 'I Was the Only Child in the Room'
July 20 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET
Courtney Stodden revisited the trauma of her teenage years as a child bride, recalling actor Jason Alexander's inappropriate behavior during a comedy skit when she was still a minor.
"I was 17 years old in this photo. The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," Stodden, 31, captioned a still image alongside Alexander, 66, from the 2012 Funny or Die sketch "The Donny Clay Show."
Courtney Stodden Calls Out Jason Alexander
Stodden was referencing a sketch in which the Seinfeld actor played a sleazy talk show host interviewing her and her then-51-year-old husband, actor Doug Hutchison.
"During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly r------- his phone across my b----- while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my c----," she wrote in the caption. "Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."
Courtney Stodden Had No 'Legal Power' at 17
Stodden said the sketch, which lists Alexander as a writer per IMDb, has become harder to "understand" as she got older.
"I was a minor. I didn’t have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults," she pointed out. "The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone. Looking back now, I don’t see comedy. I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke."
- 'I Have A Lot Of Haters': Courtney Stodden Says Her Life Story Is 'Eerily Similar' To Britney Spears After Enduring Years Of Bullying
- Courtney Stodden Is Still 'Haunted' By Marriage At 16: 'I Was A Child Who Was Exploited'
- 'I Was Abused Night After Night': Courtney Stodden Admits She Would 'Hide Behind Trash Cans' To 'Cry' During Toxic Relationship With Ex Doug Hutchison
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Courtney Stodden Calls Out Adults Who Failed her
The influencer pushed back against claims that she "chose to be there," arguing that, as a minor, she wasn't able to make decisions for herself.
"That’s the point. I can’t change what happened to me, but I can ask myself: How did so many adults look at a minor and decide this was acceptable?" Stodden concluded as she called for an end to child marriage. "That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along."
Courtney Stodden Often Speaks About Trauma From Doug Hutchison Marriage
Though Alexander has yet to respond to her post, Stodden has never shied away from discussing her former marriage to Hutchison, which lasted from 2011 to 2020.
Years after their split, she served as an executive producer on the Lifetime biopic chronicling their relationship.
“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought, 'I'm ready. I'm strong. All my wounds are healed,'” she exclusively told OK! in October 2025 about documenting her experience. "I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and g------ and not realizing what's happening.”