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Courtney Stodden Recalls Jason Alexander 'Repeatedly Rubbing His Phone' on Her Chest During Skit at 17: 'I Was the Only Child in the Room'

Photo of Courtney Stodden and Jason Alexander
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden claimed Jason Alexander acted inappropriately during a 2012 skit.

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July 20 2026, Updated 6:03 p.m. ET

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Courtney Stodden revisited the trauma of her teenage years as a child bride, recalling actor Jason Alexander's inappropriate behavior during a comedy skit when she was still a minor.

"I was 17 years old in this photo. The older I get, the more impossible this is to understand," Stodden, 31, captioned a still image alongside Alexander, 66, from the 2012 Funny or Die sketch "The Donny Clay Show."

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Source: @courtneystodden/Instagram

Courtney Stodden accused Jason Alexander of inappropriate behavior in 2012.

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Courtney Stodden Calls Out Jason Alexander

Photo of Jason Alexander played a sleazy talk show host interviewing Courtney Stodden and her then-husband, Doug Hutchison.
Source: MEGA

Jason Alexander played a sleazy talk show host interviewing Courtney Stodden and her then-husband, Doug Hutchison.

Stodden was referencing a sketch in which the Seinfeld actor played a sleazy talk show host interviewing her and her then-51-year-old husband, actor Doug Hutchison.

"During this comedy sketch, Jason Alexander repeatedly r------- his phone across my b----- while saying there was 'no signal' in my head but 'plenty of signal' in my c----," she wrote in the caption. "Later in the sketch, he joked that when I turned 18 he’d like to take me behind the couch and 'have his way' with me."

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Courtney Stodden Had No 'Legal Power' at 17

Photo of Courtney Stodden emphasized that she was not legally allowed to make her own decisions.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden emphasized that she was not legally allowed to make her own decisions.

Stodden said the sketch, which lists Alexander as a writer per IMDb, has become harder to "understand" as she got older.

"I was a minor. I didn’t have the legal power to decide whether I wanted to participate. The contracts were signed by adults," she pointed out. "The paycheck went to Doug. The production moved forward. I was the only child in the room. I felt so alone. Looking back now, I don’t see comedy. I see a 17-year-old girl whose body became part of an adult joke."

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Courtney Stodden Calls Out Adults Who Failed her

Photo of Courtney Stodden called for laws that protect children.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden called for laws that protect children.

The influencer pushed back against claims that she "chose to be there," arguing that, as a minor, she wasn't able to make decisions for herself.

"That’s the point. I can’t change what happened to me, but I can ask myself: How did so many adults look at a minor and decide this was acceptable?" Stodden concluded as she called for an end to child marriage. "That’s exactly why I speak out today. Children deserve laws that protect them. They shouldn’t have to become adults before realizing the law should have protected them all along."

Courtney Stodden Often Speaks About Trauma From Doug Hutchison Marriage

Photo of Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison were married from 2011 to 2020.
Source: MEGA

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison were married from 2011 to 2020.

Though Alexander has yet to respond to her post, Stodden has never shied away from discussing her former marriage to Hutchison, which lasted from 2011 to 2020.

Years after their split, she served as an executive producer on the Lifetime biopic chronicling their relationship.

“I thought I was healed from everything. I really did. I've been through a decade of therapy twice a week before this project started. So, when I got this movie, I thought, 'I'm ready. I'm strong. All my wounds are healed,'” she exclusively told OK! in October 2025 about documenting her experience. "I quickly realized that that was not the case. When I was 16, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, especially when you're being controlled and g------ and not realizing what's happening.”

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