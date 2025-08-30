Bikini-Clad Demi Lovato Shows Off Her Body as She Flaunts Weight Loss in Sizzling Pool Snapshots

Article continues below advertisement

Demi Lovato flaunted her enviable body by the pool after gradually shedding some pounds over the last few years. The 33-year-old shared a racy 12-photo carousel to Instagram on Friday, August 29, where she showed her 153 million followers what she’s been up to this summer. The former Disney star posed in an aqua blue bikini as she stood in the shallow end of the pool. Lovato shot an enticing look over her shoulder as she stood with her side profile toward the camera.

Demi Lovato's Enviable Bikini Body

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram The 33-year-old stunned in her aqua blue bikini for summertime photos.

In another snapshot, she wore a strapless two-piece bathing suit. Keeping with the blue colorway, Lovato’s bikini was designed with blue, black and white stripes. She also shared photos of herself wearing a revealing black dress. The plunging neckline tastefully exposed her cleavage, still leaving some to the imagination. Lovato paired the goth-style ensemble with black leather boots.

Demi Lovato Poses With Husband Jordan Lutes

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes married in May.

The Camp Rock actress was joined by a group of friends for a playful photo, where they gathered together for an evening outdoors. She also posed in an intimate mirror selfie with her husband, Jordan Lutes. Although her bikini-ready physique impressed her fans, with some complimenting her for looking “incredible” and “fabulous,” Lovato was heavily scrutinized earlier this year when she posted photos of her thinner frame.

Demi Lovato Accused of Taking Ozempic

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram The Disney star was accused of taking Ozempic after she shared her dramatic weight loss.

Some critics suggested she had taken Ozempic to lose weight; however, in 2021, Lovato explained on Instagram how she “accidentally” started to shed the unwanted pounds. She explained how she didn’t “count calories” or “overexercise.” As a recovering bulimic, she also said she didn’t “restrict or purge,” adding, “And I especially don’t live my life according to the diet culture.”

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Demi Lovato is recovering from her years-long battle with bulimia.