Demi Lovato Fans Concerned She's on Ozempic After Star Posts 'Unrecognizable' Selfies: 'It Doesn't Look Like Her Anymore'
Demi Lovato’s recent selfies on Instagram sparked concern from her fans, as many think she could be taking Ozempic.
The popular drug helps regulate blood sugar levels, leading to rapid weight loss, and though Ozempic is FDA-approved as a treatment for diabetes, those looking to lose weight have begun taking the prescription. However, over time, some celebrities who have used the medication have been ridiculed for dropping too many pounds — the singer being one of them.
The former Disney star shared a slew of photos on Tuesday, April 29, where she appeared thinner than usual. Though she was glowing in her chic outfit and glamorous makeup, fans weren’t happy to see that “it doesn’t look like her anymore.”
“Listen I never like to put ppl down but like I saw pics and videos of you last week and this looks like a different person. Why do y’all find the need to fix things that don’t need fixing,” commented one person.
“Girl you look like you been taking ozempic and botoxing but #Hollywood do your thing,” said another.
- Biggest Celebrity Weight-Loss Transformations of 2024: Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson and More
- 'Out of Touch and Ignorant': Kelly Osbourne Faces Backlash After Claiming People Only Hate on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They 'Can't Afford It'
- Demi Lovato Lifts Up Her Shirt to Display Her Tiny Tummy as She's Hit With Ozempic Accusations: Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“That’s Demi? Wtf what happened? You look so different, and you already were so beautiful. That’s sad,” wrote a third.
Some fans compared Lovato’s “unrecognizable” appearance to the Kardashian sisters, who have been accused of altering their bodies to make themselves look better. Others were so confused, they thought the star’s selfies were of James Charles.
“What in the James Charles is this?” asked one individual.
“I thought this was James Charles, girl, what did you do?” questioned another.
This isn’t the first time fans have speculated that Lovato used Ozempic to trim down. Earlier this month, the 32-year-old shared photos of herself wearing a playful lingerie set where she looked noticeably thinner as she lifted her tankini to show off her small waistline.
“How did she lose the weight like that?” asked one fan.
“Maybe she relapsed into her eating disorder,” suggested another.
Lovato began binge-eating and purging when she was 9 years old and has relapsed several times over the years. In a 2023 interview with NBC’s Savannah Sellers, the actress detailed her first encounter with treatment at the age of 18.
“I went [for] my eating disorder, and I went for self-harm and emotional issues. And when I came out with that experience, I was faced with the decision of either ‘keep your mouth shut and not say anything’ or ‘share your experience, strength and hope with another person in hopes that it affects them in a positive way,’” she said of going to rehab.