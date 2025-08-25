Bikini-Clad Naomi Campbell, 55, Shows Off Her Enviable Abs as She Soaks Up the Sun on Lavish Ibiza Trip

Article continues below advertisement

Naomi Campbell is proving once again that age is just a number. The 55-year-old supermodel wowed fans while vacationing in Ibiza, slipping into a sleek black bikini as she took a dip in a luxurious pool. With her toned abs and glowing smile, Campbell looked effortlessly glamorous under the Mediterranean sun.

Source: @naomi/Instagram Naomi Campbell looked stunning in Ibiza.

She accessorized the look with layered necklaces, bracelets and oversized sunglasses, showing off her signature high-fashion edge even while poolside. In another snap, the runway queen relaxed in a shaded gazebo, rocking a pastel yellow bikini set with rectangular shades and anklets.

She later cranked up the heat in a baby pink bikini, flashing her megawatt smile as the sun hit her face while she posed in a lush backyard.

Source: @naomi/Instagram Naomi Campbell credited her fitness routine for her toned look.

Campbell didn’t stop there as she strutted poolside like it was her own runway, wearing a micro black bikini and locking eyes with the camera in true supermodel form. In the final photo, the “I Want To Live” singer put her famous figure on full display, lounging on a pool float in a cheeky bikini shot. With her bronze brunette hair spilling down her back, she turned her head to the camera with a big smile.

In her caption, Campbell celebrated the swimwear brand behind the looks, writing, “Rocking @nou.noulondon stunning new bikini collection under the Ibiza sun 🌞✨ Beyond proud to celebrate my chosen family #Anoushka Houser. What an honor to wear your designs. Congratulations on this incredible collection, love you always ❤️#StreathamGirl x #CamdenGirl x #Ibiza.”

Source: @naomi/Instagram The British bombshell looked stunning in new photos.

Fans instantly flooded the comments section. “😍 Gorgeous as always,” one admirer wrote. “Perfect body and woman ❤️,” another gushed. “The ICON at La Isla Bonita! I’m there too girl! ❤️‍🔥,” a fan added. "Omi!!!!! You look stunning! 🔥🌸,” said another. One more chimed in, writing, “Naomi is my fav since I was a little girl.. and now she is younger than me 🤎🐆.”

Campbell has always been open about how she maintains her physique. "I like the ones that get my heart rate up, but I understand the importance of the ones that are more slow and burning and conditioning and tightening,” she told British Vogue.

Source: @naomi/Instagram The iconic model wore several bikinis during her trip.

"Stretching is important," she shared with Today. "I danced for many years, so Pilates is something that elongates you and keeps you toned."