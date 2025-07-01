Supermodel Naomi Campbell, 55, Shows Off Flawless Bikini Body Aboard a Yacht in Italy: Photos
Work it!
Naomi Campbell stunned while aboard a luxury boat at the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection event in Sicily, Italy.
For the Monday, June 30, event, the star rocked a white triangle bikini top and matching bottoms, which she paired with a white, long-sleeved summery cover-up that featured tons of cut-outs.
Naomi Campbell Is Embracing Summer
The model also wore a pair of sunglasses and later changed into a sleeveless white maxidress.
The mother-of-two was recently in London to do an autograph signing with Miley Cyrus after she appeared in the music video for the singer's track "Every Girl You've Ever Loved." However, fans were disappointed by the event, as the two women appeared to only talk to each other and somewhat ignore fans who were chomping at the bit to say hi or get a photo with them.
Naomi Campbell and Miley Cyrus Receive Backlash
Countless people expressed their dismay at their actions online, with one one Reddit user saying, "This is vile behaviour even if the meet and greet was a free event(!) but I’m assuming there was a fee, which makes it even uglier."
"It's such a bad look," another person admitted.
The Disney Channel alum, 32, ignored the backlash and wrote on Instagram after the event, "Thank you to everyone who showed up to the signing, we adored meeting you. If you missed it, get your life & our vinyl that’s available now."
She also gave a shout-out to Campbell, gushing, "@naomi thank you for celebrating the 'Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved' vinyl release day with me. Laughing with you is my favorite. I’ll miss you until we reunite. Love you forever."
Cyrus somewhat addressed the drama in a follow-up Instagram post.
"Our vinyl was originally set to drop a week later, but since we were both in London @roughtradeeast made it happen day of," the Grammy winner's message began. "I wanted to gift my Smilers an exclusive experience & unreleased vinyl to thank you for the love you’ve shown me in the UK over the years."
"I saw so many familiar faces & met some sweet new ones. The record store requested no photos due to the unexpected last minute turn out but we knew the night needed to be captured," she said, which could explain why she tried to not take selfies with every person. "Thank you @vijatm for snapping those in the moment shots. To everyone who came out to celebrate our single, we love you."