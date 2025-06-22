or
Bikini-Clad Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Body in White Bathing Suit: Photos

photo of Nicole Scherzinger
Source: mega

The Broadway star looked stunning in her white bikini!

By:

June 22 2025, Published 3:31 p.m. ET

Nicole Scherzinger flaunted her assets in a new Instagram video, where she filmed herself alongside a body of water.

The Pussycat Dolls artist practiced her breathwork as she captured herself taking in the golden sunset while wearing a white bikini.

Nicole Scherzinger Stuns in White Bikini

bikini clad nicole scherzinger flaunts toned body white bathing suit
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The star looked stunning as she took time away from 'Sunset Boulevard' to decompress.

Scherzinger’s toned, tanned body looked stunning in her minimalistic swimsuit. As she crouched down in front of the camera while standing on the rocky shoreline, her ab muscles and defined legs were on full display.

“89° in NYC. Two shows today. A rehearsal in between. Mentally: still here,” she captioned her Saturday, June 21, post.

Nicole Scherzinger Wins 2025 Tony Award

bikini clad nicole scherzinger flaunts her toned body white bathing suit
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The Broadway star took home a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Scherzinger is currently starring in Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard as Norma Desmond. She won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her Broadway debut role at the acclaimed ceremony this June.

“Don’t give up, just keep on giving and giving, because the world needs your love and your light now more than ever,” she said during her tearful acceptance speech.

Nicole Scherzinger Always Aspired to Reach Broadway Stage

Nicole Scherzinger

bikini clad nicole scherzinger her toned body white bathing suit
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger said she's always wanted to be in a Broadway play.

During an interview with CBS News ahead of the Tony Awards, the actress explained how she always wanted to become a musical theater star — even before her fame took off in the early 2000s.

“A lot of people don’t realize I grew up a lover of theater and musical theater, and I went to a youth performing arts high school,” she said. “So this was my safe space that I found my kind, as I call it, where I felt like I belonged.”

Scherzinger continued by saying how grateful she was for being spotlighted in the role she’s longed to hold. “I feel like I’m living that dream right now with this remarkable, life-changing opportunity,” she said.

Nicole Scherzinger Praises Broadway Community

bikini clad nicole scherzinger toned body white bathing suit
Source: @nicolescherzinger/Instagram

The singer praised the Broadway community for being 'so inclusive.'

The Hollywood star went on to describe the love she’s felt from the Broadway community — saying it’s been unlike anything she’s ever experienced during her earlier career.

“I feel like there’s no competition,” Scherzinger stated. “There’s just room for everyone and to celebrate everyone, and it’s so inclusive, and it is so beautiful. And I feel like the people in this community, they champion you and lift you up, and I’ve never experienced a love like that before.”

Nicole Scherzinger Gushes Over Fiancé Thom Evans

tony winner bikini clad nicole scherzinger flaunts toned body white bathing suit
Source: mega

The couple has been engaged since 2023.

Apart from living the life she’s always dreamed of, Scherzinger’s relationship with her fiancé, Thom Evans, is thriving, as she called him “wonderful” and the “most supportive” partner during an interview this June.

The couple has been engaged since 2023 — however, her busy Broadway schedule has halted their wedding plans.

“Oh, there’s no wedding planning, honey,” she told the publication. “When you do Broadway, it’s only Broadway. You eat, sleep — you don’t sleep much — and breathe Broadway.”

