Bikini-Clad Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Toned Body in White Bathing Suit: Photos

During an interview with CBS News ahead of the Tony Awards, the actress explained how she always wanted to become a musical theater star — even before her fame took off in the early 2000s.

“A lot of people don’t realize I grew up a lover of theater and musical theater, and I went to a youth performing arts high school,” she said. “So this was my safe space that I found my kind, as I call it, where I felt like I belonged.”

Scherzinger continued by saying how grateful she was for being spotlighted in the role she’s longed to hold. “I feel like I’m living that dream right now with this remarkable, life-changing opportunity,” she said.