Nicole Scherzinger Is 'So Grateful' People Are Seeing a Different Side of Her in 'Sunset Blvd.' After Being 'Stereotyped' for Many Years
Nicole Scherzinger, along with other stars of Broadway’s Sunset Blvd., appeared at the St. James Theatre on May 6 for a special SiriusXM Sunset Blvd. Town Hall, where she opened up about how much her career has changed in the past few years.
Nicole Scherzinger Has 'Never Been More Exhausted'
The former Pussycat Dolls star, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, said she’s “never been more exhausted” in her life.
“It’s the hardest thing I've ever done,” she shared of performing in New York City. “I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone.”
Scherzinger, who noted she’s in a “beautiful place” and “so grateful,” explained how challenging it can be to perform eight shows a week. “It’s a lot,” she added. “It’s all happening so fast… It’s hard to take it all in.”
A Performance '30 Years in the Making'
Scherzinger revealed her breakout performance in the role has been “30 years in the making,” but “trust afforded” her the “bravery to be here today.” “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to surprise yourself when you can just look fear in the eye and be like, ‘I can do hard things,’” she stated. “It’s amazing. You can surprise yourself — still to this day. Anything is possible when you believe it and you’re brave enough to go for it.”
Scherzinger told fans in the audience she’s “so d--- proud” to be part of Sunset Blvd., as she’s “been waiting a long time for this s---.”
Oprah's Visit to 'Sunset Blvd.'
Many famous people have come to see the show, including Oprah.
“It’s all very surreal,” she said of the famous talk show host visiting her. “I’ve met Oprah. She reminded me many years ago — from Nelson Mandela’s 90th birthday ... It’s weird talking about myself even more now. People have seen maybe just one side of me over many years in this industry, and they’ve kind of seen me in one light. It was beautiful for her to be able to come back after all these years.”
“I really am living the dream to be able to finally share with people who I really am,” she continued. “I think for so long in my life I’ve been very stereotyped. It’s nice to be able to give my whole heart. I’ve had many friends that come backstage and say, ‘How many years have I known you and I had no idea?’ It’s just an honor and a blessing.”
'Meant to Be'
The famous star also shared everything happens “in its own timing.”
“I think this is what I was supposed to debut… I know it was a bit difficult back then, but I’ve really realized in hindsight, this is what was meant to be,” she added.
Sunset Blvd. is playing on Broadway through July 13.