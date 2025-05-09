Nicole Scherzinger Is 'So Grateful' People Are Seeing a Different Side of Her in 'Sunset Blvd.' After Being 'Stereotyped' for Many Years

The former Pussycat Dolls star, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance, said she’s “never been more exhausted” in her life.

“It’s the hardest thing I've ever done,” she shared of performing in New York City. “I’ve truly never been more fulfilled. Honestly, just thinking about it brings tears to my eyes. This role, this opportunity has changed my life. I’ve had all of this in me for a very long time, and I didn’t have the right opportunity or the right platform to be able to share all of my gifts with everyone.”

Scherzinger, who noted she’s in a “beautiful place” and “so grateful,” explained how challenging it can be to perform eight shows a week. “It’s a lot,” she added. “It’s all happening so fast… It’s hard to take it all in.”