Bikini-Clad Tiffany Trump Goes Swimming With Her Adorable 1-Year-Old Son: Photo
Sept. 20 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET
Tiffany Trump enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with her 1-year-old son, Alexander.
Trump recently shared a series of photos from her family’s Mediterranean getaway, where she showed off her toned physique in a yellow two-piece bikini just one year after giving birth.
Other snapshots showed her relaxing aboard a luxury yacht surrounded by crystal-blue waters, while a black-and-white video captured a sweet moment with baby Alexander during a boat ride.
Family Quality Time
The black-and-white photo of her and her son was posted on her Instagram Story, showing her lying in the water with her son sitting on her, as they both smiled at the camera.
She, along with her husband, Michael Boulos, their son, Alexander, and her mother, Marla Maples, enjoyed their European vacation, going through the French Riviera and Ibiza.
The Arrival of Baby Alexander
On May 15, 2025, the 32-year-old announced the arrival of her son. “Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” she wrote.
A few months later, she shared the first photos of her newborn, calling him “the love of our lives.” This year, she celebrated his first birthday with a teddy bear-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by family and loved ones.
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Enjoying Mom Life
"Happy 1st Birthday to the love of our lives! 🩵🧸ATB, you make our life so bright!" she wrote at the time.
Tiffany and Marla’s Mother/Daughter Bond
Trump also appears to be leaning on her mom, who was recently seen in their vacation photos.
“That was my choice, raising her outside of the spotlight,” Maples told People in 2016 about raising her on her own.
“Her daddy is a good provider with education and such, but as far as time, it was just me,” she added. “Her father wasn’t able to be there with day-to-day skills as a parent. He loves his kids. There’s no doubt. But everything was a bit of a negotiation.”
Maples "loved" going to the movies with her daughter.
“We were always together,” Trump added. “She gave me the chance to have a normal childhood.”