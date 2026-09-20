Bikini-Clad Tiffany Trump Goes Swimming With Her Adorable 1-Year-Old Son: Photo

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Tiffany Trump enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation with her 1-year-old son, Alexander. Trump recently shared a series of photos from her family’s Mediterranean getaway, where she showed off her toned physique in a yellow two-piece bikini just one year after giving birth. Other snapshots showed her relaxing aboard a luxury yacht surrounded by crystal-blue waters, while a black-and-white video captured a sweet moment with baby Alexander during a boat ride.

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Family Quality Time

Source: @TIFFANYTRUMP/INSTAGRAM Tiffany Trump smiled with her baby boy.

The black-and-white photo of her and her son was posted on her Instagram Story, showing her lying in the water with her son sitting on her, as they both smiled at the camera. She, along with her husband, Michael Boulos, their son, Alexander, and her mother, Marla Maples, enjoyed their European vacation, going through the French Riviera and Ibiza.

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The Arrival of Baby Alexander

Source: MEGA Tiffany Trump gave birth in 2025.

On May 15, 2025, the 32-year-old announced the arrival of her son. “Welcome to the world, our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives!” she wrote. A few months later, she shared the first photos of her newborn, calling him “the love of our lives.” This year, she celebrated his first birthday with a teddy bear-themed party at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by family and loved ones.

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Enjoying Mom Life

Source: MEGA Tiffany Trump Shows Family vacation photos

"Happy 1st Birthday to the love of our lives! 🩵🧸ATB, you make our life so bright!" she wrote at the time.

Tiffany and Marla’s Mother/Daughter Bond

Source: MEGA Tiffany Trump shares vacation family photos