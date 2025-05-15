Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gives Birth to Her First Child — Find Out the Baby's Name

In April, Ivanka Trump shared photos from the extravagant baby shower she threw for her little sister.

"This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany! We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!" Ivanka said in her post.

"Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life," she continued.

“Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” the former fashion designer gushed. “Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!”