Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gives Birth to Her First Child — Find Out the Baby's Name
Tiffany Trump has given birth to her and husband Michael Boulos' first child!
"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," the first daughter, 31, captioned a black-and-white social media photo of herself holding up the infant's tiny foot. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 👶🏻."
The blonde beauty's husband, 27, who reposted her upload on his own Instagram Story, commented on the image, "He’s a blessing ❤️❤️."
Marla Maples, who shares the new mom with ex-husband Donald Trump, wrote, "✨No greater joy in the world✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"
Donald Trump Announced Tiffany's Pregnancy in October
As OK! reported, Tiffany's pregnancy was first announced by the president in October 2024 during an address at the Detroit Economic Club.
"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" a reporter's tweet read at the time.
Ivanka Trump Threw Tiffany's Baby Shower
In April, Ivanka Trump shared photos from the extravagant baby shower she threw for her little sister.
"This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany! We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!" Ivanka said in her post.
"Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life," she continued.
“Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” the former fashion designer gushed. “Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!”
Tiffany also uploaded pictures from the fun gathering and thanked her sibling for putting it together.
"Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son! 1 month to go!" she penned alongside the snaps. "Thank you to my big sis @ivankatrump for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you! 🐇🥕🤍."
The two are half-sisters, as Ivanka's mom is the late Ivana Trump.
Tiffany and her spouse first met in 2018 while the former was vacationing in Greece with Lindsay Lohan. The couple wed in November 2022.
The POTUS and Marla married in 1993 but separated in 1997, going on to finalize their divorce the following year. The relationship was plagued by scandals, as they got together while he was still married to Ivana.