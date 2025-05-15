or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > Tiffany Trump
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Gives Birth to Her First Child — Find Out the Baby's Name

Photo of Tiffany Trump with Michael Boulos and a picture of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Tiffany Trump is the daughter of Donald Trump and Marla Maples.

By:

May 15 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Tiffany Trump has given birth to her and husband Michael Boulos' first child!

"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," the first daughter, 31, captioned a black-and-white social media photo of herself holding up the infant's tiny foot. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 🩵👶🏻🩵."

Article continues below advertisement

tiffany trump gives birth first child
Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram

Tiffany Trump and husband Michael Boulos welcomed their first child, son Alexander.

The blonde beauty's husband, 27, who reposted her upload on his own Instagram Story, commented on the image, "He’s a blessing ❤️❤️."

Marla Maples, who shares the new mom with ex-husband Donald Trump, wrote, "✨🩵No greater joy in the world🩵✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Announced Tiffany's Pregnancy in October

tiffany trump gives birth first child baby name
Source: mega

Donald Trump was the first to announce Tiffany's pregnancy.

As OK! reported, Tiffany's pregnancy was first announced by the president in October 2024 during an address at the Detroit Economic Club.

"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" a reporter's tweet read at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump Threw Tiffany's Baby Shower

MORE ON:
Tiffany Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

tiffany trump gives birth first child baby name
Source: @tiffanytrump/instagram

The new parents first met in 2018.

In April, Ivanka Trump shared photos from the extravagant baby shower she threw for her little sister.

"This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany! We showered her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!" Ivanka said in her post.

"Every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world — from bunny tails to garden treats — to celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life," she continued.

“Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama,” the former fashion designer gushed. “Your baby boy is already so loved — and so lucky to have you! Love you!”

Article continues below advertisement

tiffany trump gives birth first child baby name
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump threw Tiffany's baby shower in April.

Tiffany also uploaded pictures from the fun gathering and thanked her sibling for putting it together.

"Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son! 🩵 1 month to go!" she penned alongside the snaps. "Thank you to my big sis @ivankatrump for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you! 🐇🥕🤍."

The two are half-sisters, as Ivanka's mom is the late Ivana Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

tiffany trump gives birth first child baby name
Source: mega

Tiffany is one of the president's five children.

Tiffany and her spouse first met in 2018 while the former was vacationing in Greece with Lindsay Lohan. The couple wed in November 2022.

The POTUS and Marla married in 1993 but separated in 1997, going on to finalize their divorce the following year. The relationship was plagued by scandals, as they got together while he was still married to Ivana.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.