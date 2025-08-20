Bikini-Clad Zoe Saldaña Shows Off 'Cheeky' Dance Moves as She Moves Her Butt in Saucy Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe Saldaña is living it up! The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 47, jumped on Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her playful side, rocking bright yellow bikini bottoms, a cropped white tank and a straw hat.

In the clip, Saldaña playfully shimmied and showed off her dance moves by her car, captioning the moment, “cheeky summer postcard 😜.”

Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram Zoe Saldaña danced in a bikini on Instagram.

Her video quickly lit up the comments section. Actress Kathryn Brolin dropped a row of 🔥 emojis, while another fan gushed, “Yes!!!!! ❤️❤️.” One more simply wrote, “Excellent.”

The fun post comes just days after Saldaña wowed with a completely different look. On Tuesday, August 12, she slipped into an oversized tan Saint Laurent menswear-style blazer, going braless and flaunting a daring plunge. She paired it with matching tailored trousers and delicate gold jewelry, captioning the shot, “Back to work.”

Source: @zoesaldana/Instagram Fans filled the comments section with emojis.

In the glam snap, the Emilia Pérez star smoldered off-camera in front of a glowing mirror. Saldaña made sure to tag her stylist, Petra Flannery, who also works with Emma Stone and Claire Danes.

Fans went wild again. “OKAAAAAAAAAAAY 🤌🏼🤌🏼🤌🏼 wow! 🔥,” one wrote, while another raved, “She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she IS the moment.” A third added, “Hard working, talented and beautiful 💙.”

Source: MEGA The actress' kids loved her Pixar film 'Elio.'

Beyond her fashion and dance moments, the brunette babe recently gave a sweet peek into her personal life. Last month, she shared a “mini roundup” of July, featuring a family photo with husband Marco Perego and their three kids in front of the Eiffel Tower, plus a dazzling video of a drone show over the landmark.

The actress and Perego, 46, tied the knot in 2013 and are raising three boys together. Twins Cian and Bowie arrived in 2015, followed by their youngest, Zen, in 2017. The actress also revealed how her kids feel about her movie career while promoting her latest Pixar project, Elio.

Source: MEGA Zoe Saldaña recently shared family photos from Paris last month.