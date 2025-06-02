Bill Clinton Shrugs Off Joe Biden's Mental Decline, Says He's 'in Good Shape'

"I saw President Biden not very long ago, and I thought he was in good shape,” Clinton shared with a news outlet on June 1. "I had never seen him and walked away thinking, he can't do this anymore."

Clinton, who claimed Biden was a “good president,” shared one worry he had about Biden seeking reelection. “The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86?” Clinton stated about his age.

"I didn't want to because he's not president anymore, and I think he did a good job," Clinton shared. "I think we are facing challenges today with our president in our history. And some people are trying to use this as a way to blame him for the fact that [ Donald ] Trump was reelected."

While Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson ’s new book Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again has been stirring the pot, revealing many alleged bombshells regarding Biden’s cognitive health, Clinton shared he has not read the salacious piece.

"We've never seen anything like this before in my lifetime – somebody that says, 'Whatever I want should be the law of the land. It's my way or the highway,’” Clinton noted. “And most Americans don't agree with that. But I like to think that he's paid a price for this, you know, name-calling and throwing his weight around … I think it's made him less popular."

Clinton acknowledged the only way to change what’s going on is upcoming “elections,” which have the potential to put Democrats in control of the House.

“But I do think the courts are getting their dander up,” he elaborated. “I think that him shutting law firms out of representing their clients before federal agencies and in federal buildings, because he doesn't agree with their position – that ain't America. We've never done that. The whole purpose of having a legal system is to have both sides be heard."

"President Trump has a right to do what he thinks is right; he's doing it," he added. "The courts are doing their jobs. There will be other elections. But someone needs to stand up and say, ‘D--- it, what we have in common matters more. We cannot throw the legacy of this country away. We cannot destroy other people's trust in us. We need to preserve that and find a way to work together, and not humiliate other people just so we can win.' We gotta just calm down and try to pull people together again. That's what I think."