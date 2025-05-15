5 of the Biggest Bombshells From Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's New Book About Joe Biden

In the new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, out on May 20, CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson explored former President Joe Biden's life and political career, including his "disastrous" 2024 race as well as his physical and mental decline.

One of the biggest revelations was about Biden allegedly failing to recognize George Clooney during a record-breaking fundraiser hosted by the Michael Clayton actor and Julia Roberts ahead of the 2024 election.

When Biden arrived, Clooney reportedly felt "a knot in his stomach" as he watched the then-president walk around to greet the donors.

"Thank you for being here," Biden told Clooney, according to the book.

"You know George," an aide told Biden, who evidently did not recognize his longtime pal.

When the aide specified it was "George Clooney," Biden replied, "Oh, yeah! Hi, George!"

According to Tapper and Thompson, the interaction left Clooney "shaken to his core," adding, "Clooney had expressed concern about Biden's health before — a White House aide had told him a few months before that they were working on getting the president to take longer steps when he walked — but obviously the problem went far beyond his gait. This was much graver."