Bill de Blasio's Ex Nomiki Konst Claims He Wanted to Have a Child With Her Before Cheating Scandal Erupted

Nomiki Konst is opening up about her past relationship with Bill de Blasio — and the emotional fallout that came right before his cheating scandal exploded.

Source: DCP Entertainment/YouTube Nomiki Konst revealed Bill de Blasio wanted to have a child with her.

During her appearance on “Why Did They Break Up?,” the political commentator revealed that the former New York City mayor had serious conversations with her about having a baby before his affair with Arizona mayor Roxanna Valenzuela came to light. Konst, 41, explained that she has endometriosis and went through six rounds of egg freezing, something she discussed openly with de Blasio, 64, during their relationship.

Source: DCP Entertainment/YouTube

According to Konst, he didn’t avoid the topic at all.

“He was open. Not only open, but he was like asking me lots of questions about having children,” she told host Touré.

Source: DCP Entertainment/YouTube The activist discussed her experience with egg freezing and endometriosis.

She recalled that the two got close quickly, especially during one specific moment.

“On that flight to California, we talked the entire time about the process and what it would be like, we just got pretty serious very quickly,” she said. “He wanted to have a child with you?” Touré asked, to which Konst replied, “Yes.”

Konst said their 10-month whirlwind romance eventually unraveled because de Blasio seemed to thrive in chaos.

“It became clear when things were good, suddenly something had to go bad,” she explained, adding that he sometimes struggled with trust and emotional closeness. “I think there might even be a fear of intimacy and being hurt. He did express that one time, like ‘I’m scared you’re going to hurt me.’”

Source: @nomikikonst/Instagram Their romance lasted 10 months before Bill de Blasio's affair came to light.

In the end, it was de Blasio who betrayed her trust. Konst claimed everything shifted in September, when he invited Valenzuela to lunch — and then brought her up to his apartment afterward.

“Salad with a side of F---!” Konst joked. After that first affair, Konst allegedly tried to forgive him and repair their relationship, but he continued communicating with Valenzuela even though she made it clear she was uncomfortable with it.

When she asked de Blasio why he wouldn’t cut off contact, Konst said his response stunned her.

“I miss her,” he allegedly told her. Konst said she eventually reached out directly to Valenzuela, begging her to stop, but the Arizona mayor refused.

“She was all over the place and kind of whiny and self-indulgent,” Konst described of Valenzuela.

Things came to a breaking point ahead of the annual SOMOS political conference in Puerto Rico. Konst confronted de Blasio again after learning he canceled his trip so Valenzuela could visit him in New York.

“After all of this, you’re talking to this person who you know is not your soulmate, who you’re no you’re not going to be with, is vapid, she’s an unserious person,” Konst railed.

Source: @billdeblasio/Instagram Bill De Blasio was previously married to Chirlane McCray.

However, a source told Page Six that Konst and de Blasio were not actually trying to have children together, despite her ongoing egg-freezing journey. de Blasio already has two adult children with former New York First Lady Chirlane McCray, his estranged wife, whom he separated from in 2023 but has not divorced.

On Wednesday, December 10, de Blasio confirmed to the outlet that he and Valenzuela are still going strong.