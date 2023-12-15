Bill de Blasio's Secret Relationship Uncovered: Former Mayor Dating Another Man's Wife of 12 Years After Divorce

The tabloid newspaper published photographs of Kristy and Bill holding hands while strolling in Manhattan on Wednesday night, December 13. The news came as a shock to Owen, especially since the couple has two children together.

When contacted by outlets, Owen expressed his surprise, stating, "I don't know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio." However, Kristy told the same outlets they were separated and are currently "in the process of getting a divorce."

Owen contradicted this statement, denying that they were going forward with a divorce, insisting, "No, that's my wife."