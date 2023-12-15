Bill de Blasio's Secret Relationship Uncovered: Former Mayor Dating Another Man's Wife of 12 Years After Divorce
Owen Stark, a physician from Michigan, was caught off guard when reporters contacted him for comment on his wife of 12 years, Kristy Stark, reportedly dating former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The tabloid newspaper published photographs of Kristy and Bill holding hands while strolling in Manhattan on Wednesday night, December 13. The news came as a shock to Owen, especially since the couple has two children together.
When contacted by outlets, Owen expressed his surprise, stating, "I don't know anything about my wife holding hands with Bill de Blasio." However, Kristy told the same outlets they were separated and are currently "in the process of getting a divorce."
Owen contradicted this statement, denying that they were going forward with a divorce, insisting, "No, that's my wife."
Owen noted that Kristy had denied any sort of infidelity in the past, saying, "If she has something to tell me, she'll tell me."
Upon learning that Kristy had told outlets that they were indeed getting a divorce, Owen seemed confused, stating, "I haven't seen any legal communication or been made aware of anything like that. You know as much or more than I do at this point."
It is also worth noting that Owen clarified he and Kristy are not in an open marriage.
Kristy is the founder and CEO of MindsEmerge, an education and literacy company based in Michigan. It is unclear how she and de Blasio met, but he is listed on the company's website as one of its "experts and advisors."
The former NY mayor will have a connection to Michigan in the near future, as it was announced last month that he's joining the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy faculty in winter 2024. He has previously given a talk at the school on October 30.
This latest development comes after de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, announced their separation in July following almost two decades of marriage.
"Even at this moment of change, this is a love story," de Blasio wrote in a tweet linking an article of a sit-down interview where he opened up about his and McCray's decision to split.
"Big change for us but Bill and I are still very much in love," McCray confirmed to other reporters outside of their Park Slope home in Brooklyn. "It’s the right decision for us to start this new chapter in our life."
The New York Post provided quotes and sources used in this article.