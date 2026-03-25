Bill Maher Fuels Skepticism About Donald Trump-Era Efficiency as He Declares DOGE a 'Huge Disaster'
March 25 2026, Published 5:04 a.m. ET
A government experiment branded around “efficiency” is facing a renewed cultural and political backlash with Bill Maher’s latest takedown of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The host of HBO’s Real Time called DOGE a “huge disaster,” amplifying growing skepticism about a program that initially captured public attention thanks to its simple messaging and association with billionaire Elon Musk.
From Viral Concept to Contested Reality
DOGE gained traction early by packaging the concept of government reform into something easily digestible, according to Kaivan Shroff, founder of the Yale School of Management Social Media Hub.
“DOGE was initially popular because it simplified a complicated idea into something people could latch onto — ‘efficiency’ as a brand, reinforced by a high-profile figure in Musk,” Shroff explained. “That’s why it stuck culturally even as the underlying structure became less clear or less central.”
That cultural staying power, however, has not translated into sustained credibility. DOGE quietly sunset last November after sweeping cuts that included the firing of tens of thousands of federal employees, while critics argued it failed to produce meaningful results.
“To me, DOGE was a huge disaster,” Maher declared. “Again, like a lot of things with [Donald] Trump, not a bad idea to get rid of the government waste, but it didn’t do that, and people died.”
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Criticism Mounts Over Impact and Execution
The fallout from DOGE has fueled some of the harshest critiques. Reports tied the initiative to disruptions ranging from errors in Social Security systems to the shutdown of USAID programs, which critics say had global humanitarian consequences.
Maher also questioned whether the effort targeted the right areas. He pointed to defense spending as the “fattest target” for cuts, arguing that DOGE failed to take meaningful action where the largest budgets exist.
“You’re not going to get there by firing mailmen and the guy who tells you to not lean over the rail at the Grand Canyon,” he stated, criticizing what he framed as misplaced priorities.
Despite claims of $35 billion in savings, Maher argued the initiative fell far short of its ambitions, especially compared to the scale of federal spending.
A Branding Problem No Longer Enough
For Shroff, DOGE’s current challenge is no longer about messaging, it’s about proof.
“Now it’s difficult to sell it as a success, especially with Musk himself expressing skepticism about repeating it and recent viral moments raising questions about execution and competence of the very young staffers that were put in charge,” he said. "The only way to shift that perception is with hard proof of success: credible, measurable improvements or savings and validation from serious non-partisan operators in the business community or media."
Without that validation, the gap between DOGE’s original promise and its perceived outcomes continues to widen.