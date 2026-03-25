or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Bill Maher Fuels Skepticism About Donald Trump-Era Efficiency as He Declares DOGE a 'Huge Disaster'

Composite photo of Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Bill Maher.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher criticized DOGE and called the initiative a major failure.

Profile Image

March 25 2026, Published 5:04 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A government experiment branded around “efficiency” is facing a renewed cultural and political backlash with Bill Maher’s latest takedown of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The host of HBO’s Real Time called DOGE a “huge disaster,” amplifying growing skepticism about a program that initially captured public attention thanks to its simple messaging and association with billionaire Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

From Viral Concept to Contested Reality

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Elon Musk remains tied to the program’s popularity.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk remains tied to the program’s popularity.

DOGE gained traction early by packaging the concept of government reform into something easily digestible, according to Kaivan Shroff, founder of the Yale School of Management Social Media Hub.

“DOGE was initially popular because it simplified a complicated idea into something people could latch onto — ‘efficiency’ as a brand, reinforced by a high-profile figure in Musk,” Shroff explained. “That’s why it stuck culturally even as the underlying structure became less clear or less central.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of DOGE lost credibility after large layoffs drew public criticism.
Source: MEGA

DOGE lost credibility after large layoffs drew public criticism.

That cultural staying power, however, has not translated into sustained credibility. DOGE quietly sunset last November after sweeping cuts that included the firing of tens of thousands of federal employees, while critics argued it failed to produce meaningful results.

“To me, DOGE was a huge disaster,” Maher declared. “Again, like a lot of things with [Donald] Trump, not a bad idea to get rid of the government waste, but it didn’t do that, and people died.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Criticism Mounts Over Impact and Execution

Image of Bill Maher argued defense spending remained untouched during the cuts.
Source: MEGA

Bill Maher argued defense spending remained untouched during the cuts.

The fallout from DOGE has fueled some of the harshest critiques. Reports tied the initiative to disruptions ranging from errors in Social Security systems to the shutdown of USAID programs, which critics say had global humanitarian consequences.

Maher also questioned whether the effort targeted the right areas. He pointed to defense spending as the “fattest target” for cuts, arguing that DOGE failed to take meaningful action where the largest budgets exist.

“You’re not going to get there by firing mailmen and the guy who tells you to not lean over the rail at the Grand Canyon,” he stated, criticizing what he framed as misplaced priorities.

Despite claims of $35 billion in savings, Maher argued the initiative fell far short of its ambitions, especially compared to the scale of federal spending.

A Branding Problem No Longer Enough

Image of Questions persist over whether efficiency claims matched outcomes.
Source: MEGA

Questions persist over whether efficiency claims matched outcomes.

For Shroff, DOGE’s current challenge is no longer about messaging, it’s about proof.

“Now it’s difficult to sell it as a success, especially with Musk himself expressing skepticism about repeating it and recent viral moments raising questions about execution and competence of the very young staffers that were put in charge,” he said. "The only way to shift that perception is with hard proof of success: credible, measurable improvements or savings and validation from serious non-partisan operators in the business community or media."

Without that validation, the gap between DOGE’s original promise and its perceived outcomes continues to widen.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.