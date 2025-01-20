Inside Elon Musk's New Role Ahead of Donald Trump's Return to Office

In a November 2024 statement, President-elect Donald Trump named Elon Musk — alongside Vivek Ramaswamy — to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

DOGE is not a proposed official agency but an advisory board which that will operate from outside government "to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

Prior to the announcement, The Apprentice star proposed the creation of DOGE in early September as part of his new economic plans, with the SpaceX mogul agreeing to lead the board if he were to win the presidential election and return to the White House.

"I look forward to Elon and Vivek making changes to the Federal Bureaucracy with an eye on efficiency and, at the same time, making life better for all Americans," Trump continued.