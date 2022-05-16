OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Shopping > Red-Carpet Fashion
OK LogoSHOPPING

Cut It Out: Inside The Look That Dominated The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

billboardthumb
Source: Getty Images
By:

May 16 2022, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Amid Machine Gun Kelly’s rumor-sparking dedications and Megan Thee Stallion’s awkward red carpet encounter with model Cara Delevigine, an unlikely star emerged during last night’s Billboard Music Awards: sultry necklines and the structured cutouts.

Appearing on celebrities including Megan Fox, Mary J. Blige, Dove Cameron, Chloe Bailey and Doja Cat, whose steamy ​​Schiaparelli gown helped her make headlines as one of the night’s best-dressed attendees, this trend is the latest Y2K style to take the red carpet by storm, one that has been waiting in the wings since 2021.

MY LIP GLOSS IS POPPIN': THREE WAYS TO ROCK THE LIP GLOSS TREND IN 2022

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @dojacat/Instagram

“Scandalous? Maybe. Sexy? Absolutely,” wrote InStyle’s Julia Guerra back in September 2021, referencing how the trend had recently appeared in Saint Laurent and Victor Glemaud’s fall runway shows, among others. “And with the latest round of runway shows as our proof, we're forecasting cutouts to become even more daring next season. The question is: Are you ready?”

And the answer it seems, as evident through last night’s parade of well-dressed stars, is a resounding “yes.” From Cameron’s wavy hem to Florence Welch’s subtle shoulder moment, here are three celeb-inspired ways to get the look.

Source: @chloebailey/Instagram
  • Take The Plunge
  • Cut It Out
  • Cold Shoulder
Article continues below advertisement

Take The Plunge

Source: @billboard/Instagram

The most classic way to embody this trend? Take the plunge with a deep neckline. While opting for a sharp, v-shaped dip like Megan Fox can add a splash of drama to a traditionally romantic silhouette, rocking a rounded, wavy neckline, like the one seen on Cameron is a perfect way to modernize a classic, feminine look.

reddress
Source: Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal’s Bandage Cut Out Low Neckline Maxi Dress retails for $58 at nastygal.com.

Article continues below advertisement
billboard
Source: Asos

Missy Empire’s Plunge Front Mini Dress retails for $53 at asos.com.

Cut It Out

Source: @billboard/Instagram

Though we may not be able to get our hands on custom Mugler like Megan Thee Stallion, futuristic cutouts can still play into our Hot Girl Summer wardrobes.

While sultry cutouts can amp up any look — a fact Chloe Bailey also proved last night with her dramatic Valdrin Sahiti number — opting for a cool-toned metallic can emphasize the trend’s modern vibes.

Article continues below advertisement
cutout
Source: Ssense

Aya Muse’s Black Carrara Cut-Out Dress retails for $367 at ssense.com.

cutout
Source: Nordstrom

Amy Lynn’s Metallic Cutout Minidress retails for $89 at nordstrom.com.

Article continues below advertisement

Cold Shoulder

Source: @billboard/Instagram

Looking for a less revealing take on this steamy look? Don’t worry — Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch has got you covered. Take after the “Dog Days” songstress’ red carpet look and opt for a romantic pastel gown with cold shoulder details for a less revealing yet still dreamy iteration of this look.

WANT A FLAWLESS FACE LIKE MEGAN FOX? GET HER 'LIGHTER THAN OLIVE OIL' MOISTURIZER FOR LESS THAN $12 — SHOP NOW

lavender
Source: Lulu's

Lulu’s Moriah Lavender Satin Wrap Maxi Dress retails for $68 at lulus.com.

Advertisement
OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 Empire Media Group, Inc. OK! is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.