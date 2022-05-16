Cut It Out: Inside The Look That Dominated The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Amid Machine Gun Kelly’s rumor-sparking dedications and Megan Thee Stallion’s awkward red carpet encounter with model Cara Delevigine, an unlikely star emerged during last night’s Billboard Music Awards: sultry necklines and the structured cutouts.

Appearing on celebrities including Megan Fox, Mary J. Blige, Dove Cameron, Chloe Bailey and Doja Cat, whose steamy ​​Schiaparelli gown helped her make headlines as one of the night’s best-dressed attendees, this trend is the latest Y2K style to take the red carpet by storm, one that has been waiting in the wings since 2021.

MY LIP GLOSS IS POPPIN': THREE WAYS TO ROCK THE LIP GLOSS TREND IN 2022