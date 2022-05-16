Cut It Out: Inside The Look That Dominated The 2022 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
Amid Machine Gun Kelly’s rumor-sparking dedications and Megan Thee Stallion’s awkward red carpet encounter with model Cara Delevigine, an unlikely star emerged during last night’s Billboard Music Awards: sultry necklines and the structured cutouts.
Appearing on celebrities including Megan Fox, Mary J. Blige, Dove Cameron, Chloe Bailey and Doja Cat, whose steamy Schiaparelli gown helped her make headlines as one of the night’s best-dressed attendees, this trend is the latest Y2K style to take the red carpet by storm, one that has been waiting in the wings since 2021.
MY LIP GLOSS IS POPPIN': THREE WAYS TO ROCK THE LIP GLOSS TREND IN 2022
“Scandalous? Maybe. Sexy? Absolutely,” wrote InStyle’s Julia Guerra back in September 2021, referencing how the trend had recently appeared in Saint Laurent and Victor Glemaud’s fall runway shows, among others. “And with the latest round of runway shows as our proof, we're forecasting cutouts to become even more daring next season. The question is: Are you ready?”
And the answer it seems, as evident through last night’s parade of well-dressed stars, is a resounding “yes.” From Cameron’s wavy hem to Florence Welch’s subtle shoulder moment, here are three celeb-inspired ways to get the look.
- Take The Plunge
- Cut It Out
- Cold Shoulder
Take The Plunge
The most classic way to embody this trend? Take the plunge with a deep neckline. While opting for a sharp, v-shaped dip like Megan Fox can add a splash of drama to a traditionally romantic silhouette, rocking a rounded, wavy neckline, like the one seen on Cameron is a perfect way to modernize a classic, feminine look.
Cut It Out
Though we may not be able to get our hands on custom Mugler like Megan Thee Stallion, futuristic cutouts can still play into our Hot Girl Summer wardrobes.
While sultry cutouts can amp up any look — a fact Chloe Bailey also proved last night with her dramatic Valdrin Sahiti number — opting for a cool-toned metallic can emphasize the trend’s modern vibes.
Cold Shoulder
Looking for a less revealing take on this steamy look? Don’t worry — Florence and the Machine’s Florence Welch has got you covered. Take after the “Dog Days” songstress’ red carpet look and opt for a romantic pastel gown with cold shoulder details for a less revealing yet still dreamy iteration of this look.
WANT A FLAWLESS FACE LIKE MEGAN FOX? GET HER 'LIGHTER THAN OLIVE OIL' MOISTURIZER FOR LESS THAN $12 — SHOP NOW