Billie Eilish Goes Off on Elon Musk, Calls Him 'Pathetic' and a 'Coward' in Scathing Rant
Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Billie Eilish isn't holding back when it comes to her feelings about Elon Musk.
The "Birds of a Feather" singer launched a scathing attack on the tech mogul in a series of fiery Instagram Stories shared Thursday, November 13. Her tirade began with a reshare of a post titled "Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire, here's what he could do with it," which featured a photo of Musk looking contemplative.
The subsequent slides outlined various global issues that Musk could tackle, detailing the financial resources required to address challenges like world hunger, saving endangered species, and rebuilding war-torn regions such as Gaza, Syria and Ukraine.
Eilish's final statement was a sharp rebuke: "Etc... F------ pathetic p---- b---- coward," written against an all-black background.
The outspoken artist's comments followed her earlier criticism of billionaires while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on October 29. She expressed her belief that the world is in a dark place and emphasized the need for empathy and support.
“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said, addressing a star-studded audience that included billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, Hailey Bieber, and Chris Rock.
She continued, “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”
Eilish is putting her own money where her mouth is, having committed a significant amount from her recent tour proceeds to social causes.
"I also have the privilege of breaking a little news tonight," said Stephen Colbert, who introduced Eilish at the event. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million. That’s wonderful. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you.”