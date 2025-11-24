or
Billie Eilish Goes Off on Elon Musk, Calls Him 'Pathetic' and a 'Coward' in Scathing Rant

Split photo of Billie Eilish & Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish slammed billionaire Elon Musk on Instagram, calling him ‘pathetic’ and a ‘coward.’

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Billie Eilish isn't holding back when it comes to her feelings about Elon Musk.

The "Birds of a Feather" singer launched a scathing attack on the tech mogul in a series of fiery Instagram Stories shared Thursday, November 13. Her tirade began with a reshare of a post titled "Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire, here's what he could do with it," which featured a photo of Musk looking contemplative.

image of Billie Eilish slammed Elon Musk’s wealth on Instagram.
Source: MEGA

Billie Eilish slammed Elon Musk’s wealth on Instagram.

The subsequent slides outlined various global issues that Musk could tackle, detailing the financial resources required to address challenges like world hunger, saving endangered species, and rebuilding war-torn regions such as Gaza, Syria and Ukraine.

Eilish's final statement was a sharp rebuke: "Etc... F------ pathetic p---- b---- coward," written against an all-black background.

image of Elon Musk is a businessman and entrepreneur known for his immense wealth.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk is a businessman and entrepreneur known for his immense wealth.

The outspoken artist's comments followed her earlier criticism of billionaires while accepting the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on October 29. She expressed her belief that the world is in a dark place and emphasized the need for empathy and support.

Billie Eilish

image of Billie Eilish called out billionaires during her awards acceptance speech.
Source: @theindependent/YouTube

Billie Eilish called out billionaires during her awards acceptance speech.

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” Eilish said, addressing a star-studded audience that included billionaire Mark Zuckerberg, Hailey Bieber, and Chris Rock.

She continued, “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties.”

image of Billie Eilish donates to various organizations.
Source: @ColbertLateShow

Billie Eilish donates to various organizations.

Eilish is putting her own money where her mouth is, having committed a significant amount from her recent tour proceeds to social causes.

"I also have the privilege of breaking a little news tonight," said Stephen Colbert, who introduced Eilish at the event. “Billie Eilish will be donating proceeds from her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis. That donation, ladies and gentlemen, will be $11.5 million. That’s wonderful. Billie, on behalf of humans everywhere, thank you.”

