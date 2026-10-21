Billie Lourd Gushes Over Late Mom Carrie Fisher on What Would Have Been Actress' 70th Birthday: 'She Should Have Been Alive for at Least 10 More Years'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
Billie Lourd is paying tribute to her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on what would have been the Star Wars icon's 70th birthday.
In an emotional Instagram post shared on October 21, Lourd reflected on the complicated emotions of losing her mother, admitting she continues to grapple with feelings of love, sadness and anger nearly a decade after Fisher's death.
"Today would have been my Momby’s 70th birthday. Which feels way too young an age to be dead for almost 10 years," she wrote.
"She should have been alive for at least 10 more years - not dead for 10. The last birthday I got to celebrate with her was her 60th," the caption continued.
The American Horror Story actress also expressed heartbreak over not knowing that Fisher's 60th birthday would be their last celebration together. Fisher died at age 60 in December 2016.
As she honored her mother's memory, Lourd also spoke candidly about Fisher's struggles with addiction and the lasting impact of her loss.
'You Never Know a Last Is a Last'
Reflecting on the year her mother died, Lourd said she didn't know it would be their final time together.
"I wish I would’ve known it was her last, but you never know a last is a last," she wrote.
"Birthdays are harder than grief anniversaries for me because it’s a day that’s supposed to be a happy day," her caption continued.
Lourd went on to explain that Fisher's birthday brings a particularly painful reminder of her absence, making it difficult to feel joyful on a day meant for celebration.
She Makes Room for Anger as Well as Sadness
Lourd also opened up about the anger she continues to feel over her mother's struggles with substance abuse, admitting she wishes Fisher had been able to overcome her addiction and celebrate more birthdays with her loved ones.
"I woke up feeling really angry that she wasn’t able to get sober so she could be here with us to receive the happy in happy birthday," the Ticket to Paradise actress wrote.
However, Lourd explained that she tries to acknowledge those difficult emotions while making room for the other feelings that come with remembering her mother.
"I try to give myself space to let that anger sit for a moment, then I tell it to scoot over so I can let in the many other feelings I will inevitably feel on this day," she added.
- 'Sad' Billie Lourd Says She Did 'Everything in Her Power' to Get Mom Carrie Fisher Sober But Late Actress 'Couldn't Escape Addiction'
- OK! Reveals Horrors of Carrie Fisher's Tortured Life Before 'Star Wars' Icon Died Just After Christmas — 1 Day Before Her Movie Star Mom
- Shocking Carrie Fisher Autopsy Horror That Left Her Brother Reeling Resurfaces After 10th Anniversary of 'Star Wars' Icon's Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Fisher Never Got to Meet Her Grandchildren
Fisher's absence is also deeply felt by her grandchildren, who never had the chance to meet her.
Lourd reflected on the special bond she shared with her mother and expressed heartbreak that her own children will never experience that same connection.
"I miss that cozy sensation of what being with her felt like every single day and it breaks my heart that children can’t experience it," she wrote.
"But I have created my own version of it for them. And feel so lucky to be able to Carrie on my version that Carrie cozy. It wouldn’t exist if she didn’t exist," she added.
Despite the grief and anger surrounding the milestone birthday, Lourd ended her emotional tribute with a heartfelt message to her late mother: "Happy 70th Momby. I love you forever..."
Fisher Died Days After Suffering Medical Emergency
Fisher died on December 27, 2016, at age 60, four days after suffering a medical emergency aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles.
The actress was rushed to a hospital following the incident but ultimately did not survive. According to the Los Angeles County coroner, sleep apnea was among the factors contributing to her death, along with heart disease and drug use. However, officials were unable to determine the exact role drugs played in her passing.
While Fisher was best known for her iconic portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, she was also an accomplished writer and humorist. The Drop Dead Fred actress was outspoken about her struggles with addiction and mental health, using her platform to raise awareness and help others facing similar challenges.