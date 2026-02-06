Shocking Carrie Fisher Autopsy Horror That Left Her Brother Reeling Resurfaces After 10th Anniversary of 'Star Wars' Icon's Death

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher's autopsy details allegedly have resurfaced 10 years after her death.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner later listed the cause of death as sleep apnea and other undetermined factors, with heart disease and drug use cited as contributing conditions whose significance was not fully established. The release of the report sparked intense scrutiny, particularly around its toxicology findings. And OK! can reveal fans are using the star's death anniversary to highlight how her brother Todd said at the time of the findings, the emphasis on drugs apparently distorted the reality of his sister's health. He insisted: "I would tell you, from my perspective that there's certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it's all of it." Todd added that focusing on one element of his sibling's death ignored the complexity of her medical history and the pressures she lived with for decades. The autopsy found several substances in Carrie's system, including trace amounts of heroin, alongside cocaine, methadone, MDMA, alcohol and opiates, which were examined by investigators.

Source: MEGA The autopsy found several substances in Carrie Fisher's system.

The medical examiner noted the role of the substances in the passing of the actress could not be conclusively determined. Todd argued the findings should not be used to sensationalize his sister's death or overshadow her achievements. "Without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago," Todd said. "I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs." He also pointed to the prescribed medications Carrie was taking to manage bipolar disorder, including Abilify, Lamictal and Prozac, which were listed in the death report on his sister. "They were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you really blame them?" he said. Carrie's death was confirmed in a statement released on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd the day the A-lister passed away.

Source: MEGA Todd Fisher revealed Carrie Fisher was taking prescribed drugs to manage bipolar disorder.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," a statement said. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." Carrie had long shaped the narrative around her own life and death. In her memoir Wishful Drinking, she recounted a conversation with Star Wars creator George Lucas, who told her she could not wear a bra under her costume "because there's no underwear in space." The exchange inspired a characteristically dark piece of humor about how she hoped to be remembered. "I tell my younger friends that no matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra," Carrie said – a line that continues to circulate as a reminder of the wit with which she confronted fame, illness and mortality. As well as being famed for her breakout Star Wars role, Carrie was a writer and cultural icon whose wit proved as influential as her roles.

Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher wrote her memoir, 'Wishful Drinking.'