NEWS Billie Lourd Says It's 'Such a Gift' to Have Her Kids Watch Late Mom Carrie Fisher in 'Star Wars': 'So Special' Source: MEGA Billie Lourd said her children get to know their grandmother, Carrie Fisher, through her movies. Joshua Sila Sept. 28 2026, Published 10:23 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Billie Lourd said watching her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on screen has given her young children a special way to know their grandmother. "It's such a gift that they get to have those movies; it's like a high-budget home video," Lourd said during a September 24 appearance on The View while referring to her mother's work.

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Her Kids Are Getting to Know Their Grandmother

Source: MEGA Carrie Fisher had a long career playing Princess Leia in the 'Star Wars' movies.

Lourd said her children, Kingston and Jackson, are still learning how to separate the woman they know as their grandmother from the character she played. "I had to explain to them the difference between Carrie Fisher and Princess Leia, and they're four and six, so it's hard for them to grasp that," she said. Lourd said the films have nevertheless become an important part of how her children connect with Fisher, who died in December 2016. "They get to see my mom all the time," she said. "It's so special for me that I have that, and that's their way of getting to know her because she's so much like that character."

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Princess Leia Keeps Her Memory Close

Source: MEGA Billie Lourd said people often approach her with stories about Princess Leia.

Lourd also spoke about hearing Fisher's voice through her mother's audiobooks. "It's a singular experience to be walking through LAX listening to my dead mom's voice in my ear," she said. The American Horror Story star noted that Fisher's legacy as Princess Leia allows her to hear stories about her mother from fans who never met her. "The awesome thing about her being that Princess Leia person is that so many people love her and have their own relationship with her," Lourd said. "I get more of her in their stories."

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She Said It's Gotten Easier to Talk About Her Mother Over Time

Source: MEGA Billie Lourd said she loves talking about her mother and appreciates the encounters she has with the icon's fans.

Lourd recalled an encounter at a recent fan convention involving an unusual piece of Fisher memorabilia. "Some guy brought me a Band-Aid of hers that she signed, and it was awesome," she said. Lourd said those encounters have become easier to appreciate with time. "It's the coolest thing about my grief is that she gets brought back to me in these ways and these fans are so lovely," she said. "In the beginning I was like, whoa, this is a lot. But now that she's been gone for almost 10 years, it's so nice that I get to talk about her, because I love talking about her."

Her Kids Have Become Big 'Star Wars' Fans

Source: MEGA Billie Lourd revealed her children love watching 'Star Wars.'