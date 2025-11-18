or
Article continues below advertisement
Billy Bob Thornton's Confession: Actor Reveals Whether He and Ex Angelina Jolie Actually Wore Vials of Each Other's Blood

Photo of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were married from 2000 to 2003.

Profile Image

Nov. 18 2025, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Long ago, rumor had it that Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie wore vials of each other's blood on a necklace.

Now, the Landman actor is finally telling the truth about the Hollywood tale during a new interview with Rolling Stone, published Monday, November 17.

According to Thornton, the blood vial necklaces "never existed" — though there was blood shared between them at one point in time.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had lockets with a 'drop' of each other's blood.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton had lockets with a 'drop' of each other's blood.

"We each had a little locket, literally with a drop of blood in them. That’s a romantic little idea, and that’s all that was," the Sling Blade star clarified.

Thornton then referenced how tabloids ran with a dramatized version of the story, joking, "But by the time it’s over, we're vampires, we live in a dungeon, we drink each other’s blood, and this kind of stuff."

During his candid interview, Thornton — who was married to Jolie from May 2000 to May 2003 — had a positive reflection of his relationship with the Maleficent actress.

Article continues below advertisement

Billy Bob Thornton Says He and Angelina Jolie Remain 'Very Close Friends'

Image of Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie had a 'civilized breakup.'
Source: MEGA

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie had a 'civilized breakup.'

"Angelina and I had a great time together," the 70-year-old admitted of him and Jolie, 50. "That was one of the greatest times of my life. She and I are still very, very close friends. And that was the one that ended up being a really civilized breakup. We simply split up because our lifestyles were so different."

Describing the early 2000s as a "pretty weird" time, Thornton continued: "When we met, I was the more famous one. And then when we got together, for some reason, the people and the media are very interested in celebrity couples, that seems to be a very popular thing. So, it was weird. We couldn’t go anywhere. I mean, we did, and then of course we had times when we would say things that became sound bites or whatever."

Billy Bob Thornton

Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Jolie's Divorce From Billy Bob Thornton Took Her by 'Surprise'

Image of Angelina Jolie said her and Billy Bob Thornton grew apart during their marriage.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie said her and Billy Bob Thornton grew apart during their marriage.

Their 2003 divorce took Jolie by complete "surprise," she told Vogue one year after their split was finalized.

"Overnight, we totally changed," the Mr. & Mrs. Smith star noted. "Because we’re actors, we go away for months at a time and you grow and change separately."

"I think one day we had just nothing in common. And it’s scary but … I think it can happen when you get involved and you don’t know yourself yet. It’s taken me a while to grow up, and I still think I’m not even close to it yet," Jolie confessed at the time.

Billy Bob Thornton Has Been Married 6 Times

Image of Angelina Jolie was Billy Bob Thornton's fifth wife.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie was Billy Bob Thornton's fifth wife.

Thornton was married four times prior to tying the knot with Jolie. After their divorce, he went on to wed Connie Angland in October 2014. The two are still going strong to this day and share a daughter, Bella, 21.

The dad-of-four also shares his daughter Amanda, 46, with first wife Melissa Lee Gatlin and sons William, 32, and Harry, 31, with ex-wife Pietra Dawn Cherniak, 55.

Meanwhile, Jolie shares six kids — Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 17, and Vivienne, 17 — with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61.

In addition to marrying Thornton and Pitt, whom she filed for divorce from in 2016 after two years of marriage, Jolie was married to Jonny Lee Miller from 1996 to 1999.

