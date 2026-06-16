Billy Bush Calls 'Mean' and 'Vindictive' Al Roker 'Maybe the Worst Interviewer on Television' in Scathing Rant
June 16 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET
Billy Bush blasted former Today costar Al Roker in a new interview, insisting the beloved weatherman is "mean" and terrible at his job.
Bush spilled the tea on the June 12 episode of "The Nerve With Maureen Callahan" podcast, labeling Roker as "maybe the worst interviewer on television."
"The way I describe Al is three words: Territorial, vindictive and chronically unprepared," Bush, 54, stated.
"People don't know how mean he is. He's mean. He's a mean person," the reporter declared. "When you say rageful and all that, he's there, it's rage in there."
Billy Bush Thinks Al Roker Is 'Jealous' of His Costars
"There's jealousy and I talk about vindictiveness, but he's mean," Bush continued, going on to give an example of how Roker, 71, allegedly doesn't support his costars.
"He doesn't share the air. Like, we all do well. If someone's doing, everybody wins. Not Al," he explained. "He sees somebody doing well on The Today Show and immediately 'it's take them down.'
"The territorial talent, especially the men, Matt Lauer, Al Roker, definitely did not want me there," he continued. "You could feel it. I could feel it in in the room with them."
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Billy Bush Thinks Al Roker Tried to Get Him in Trouble
Bush recalled one incident where he felt Roker was trying to get him in trouble.
At the time, an NBC staffer informed him the weatherman "liked" a tweet calling Bush a "whitesplaining racist."
"And I'm like, what? What are you talking about? What does that mean? And so they showed me and there's Al liking tweets from these people calling me a whitesplaining racist," he shared. "I'm here. I'm new. I'm the new guy and this dude's liking tweets from people that are calling me things that are career ending and awful and not true."
Was Al Roker Almost Fired?
As OK! reported, Bush claimed he wasn't alone in his distaste for Roker, alleging that when he started co-hosting the third hour of Today with him, a producer told him to stick it out because the weatherman wouldn't be there for long.
Bush said a producer informed him, "We're gonna unload Al. We're gonna get him out of this deal. When this is up, we're going to get him off this hour because he is toxic and then we're going to find you [Bush] a forever partner and you'll do a two-person show."
However, Bush's infamous 2015 interview with Donald Trump for Access Hollywood — in which the POTUS bragged about grabbing women by their genitals — soon resurfaced, leading Bush to be cut from NBC all together.