Billy Bush Calls 'Mean' and 'Vindictive' Al Roker 'Maybe the Worst Interviewer on Television' in Scathing Rant

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Billy Bush blasted former Today costar Al Roker in a new interview, insisting the beloved weatherman is "mean" and terrible at his job. Bush spilled the tea on the June 12 episode of "The Nerve With Maureen Callahan" podcast, labeling Roker as "maybe the worst interviewer on television."

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Source: @TheNervewithMaureenCallahan/youtube Billy Bush trashed Al Roker while on 'The Nerve With Maureen Callahan' podcast.

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"The way I describe Al is three words: Territorial, vindictive and chronically unprepared," Bush, 54, stated. "People don't know how mean he is. He's mean. He's a mean person," the reporter declared. "When you say rageful and all that, he's there, it's rage in there."

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Billy Bush Thinks Al Roker Is 'Jealous' of His Costars

Source: MEGA The former 'Today' star called Al Roker 'mean' and jealous.

"There's jealousy and I talk about vindictiveness, but he's mean," Bush continued, going on to give an example of how Roker, 71, allegedly doesn't support his costars. "He doesn't share the air. Like, we all do well. If someone's doing, everybody wins. Not Al," he explained. "He sees somebody doing well on The Today Show and immediately 'it's take them down.' "The territorial talent, especially the men, Matt Lauer, Al Roker, definitely did not want me there," he continued. "You could feel it. I could feel it in in the room with them."

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Billy Bush Thinks Al Roker Tried to Get Him in Trouble

Source: MEGA Billy Bush said 'chronically unprepared' Al Roker 'is maybe the worst interviewer on television.'

Bush recalled one incident where he felt Roker was trying to get him in trouble. At the time, an NBC staffer informed him the weatherman "liked" a tweet calling Bush a "whitesplaining racist." "And I'm like, what? What are you talking about? What does that mean? And so they showed me and there's Al liking tweets from these people calling me a whitesplaining racist," he shared. "I'm here. I'm new. I'm the new guy and this dude's liking tweets from people that are calling me things that are career ending and awful and not true."

Was Al Roker Almost Fired?

Source: @thenerveshow/youtube Billy Bush claimed the weatherman doesn't like to see his costars succeed.