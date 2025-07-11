Billy Bush Claims He Reported Donald Trump’s Infamous 'Access Hollywood' Tape Back in 2005: 'This Guy's an Animal!'

"Trump said, 'I've never said or done anything inappropriate with women ever in my life,'" Bush recalled.

"And then NBC, who hates him, sent out these messages to every division of the company: 'Do you have any tapes...what they really wanted was Mark Burnett's tape, the guy who ran The Apprentice, because there's outtakes forever — but [they asked], 'Does anyone else have anything of him talking disparagingly about women? We need this.' And my producer at the time was like, 'Holy s---. The bus ride. That tape, that was like 11 years ago. That's the time when Bush called me right after it happened.'"