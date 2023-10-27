'Stop Commenting on Women's Bodies': Billy Bush Ridiculed for Telling Tara Reid She Looks 'Too Skinny'
Billy Bush was urged to butt out of Tara Reid's business after he said she was "too skinny."
On Thursday, October 26, the blonde babe, 47, spoke about her recent appearance on FOX's reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test when Bush, 52, asked if she "look[ed] any different."
“I think you look a little too skinny…" he added, but Reid, who has been accused of having an eating disorder, fired back: "I eat all the time."
“That’s not a problem for me. So they make up problems that don’t even exist, and then one person rolls on it and then everyone rides on it ... It’s been going on for years, but there’s no eating disorder. I never had one," she continued. “That’s what happens to older ladies.”
Though the Extra host said no one should make degrading comments about her, he was still concerned about her.
“I also think as your friend, I would maybe take a look at some muscle-building program," he said, which Reid agreed with.
- Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Ex Dumped Her After Seeing Her In A Bathing Suit: 'People Really Do Hit You Right Where It Hurts'
- Bristol Palin Admits Weight Gain, Plastic Surgeries and More Health Issues Led to Social Media Break
- Billy Bush Insists Problematic Couple T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach Should 'Work Together' On A New Show After 'GMA' Firing
However, viewers were flabbergasted at Bush's comments — especially after he previously lost his job of NBC's morning show after a leaked tape of him talking to Donald Trump about groping women without their permission went viral.
One person wrote, "Billy Bush quick to let a woman know what he really thinks… but not to a man 'grabbing a woman’s p-----' ok, got it," while another said, "OK Billy Bush. You need too much attention. I can see why you aren’t getting enough."
A third person stated, "Hasn’t Billy Bush learned to keep his mouth shut? Wtf. Stop commenting on women’s bodies," while a fourth said: "Maybe Billy Bush needs to pipe down about any woman considering the s--- he's pulled."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Meanwhile, the American Pie alum recently denied having an eating disorder while talking with the Los Angeles Inquisitor.
"If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying too," she said. “I have no anorexia and never have, and I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”
“So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong,” Reid added. “So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”