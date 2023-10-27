OK Magazine
'Stop Commenting on Women's Bodies': Billy Bush Ridiculed for Telling Tara Reid She Looks 'Too Skinny'

By:

Oct. 27 2023, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

Billy Bush was urged to butt out of Tara Reid's business after he said she was "too skinny."

On Thursday, October 26, the blonde babe, 47, spoke about her recent appearance on FOX's reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test when Bush, 52, asked if she "look[ed] any different."

Tara Reid has been accused of having an eating disorder.

“I think you look a little too skinny…" he added, but Reid, who has been accused of having an eating disorder, fired back: "I eat all the time."

“That’s not a problem for me. So they make up problems that don’t even exist, and then one person rolls on it and then everyone rides on it ... It’s been going on for years, but there’s no eating disorder. I never had one," she continued. “That’s what happens to older ladies.”

Billy Reid commented on Tara Reid's appearance during their interview.

Though the Extra host said no one should make degrading comments about her, he was still concerned about her.

“I also think as your friend, I would maybe take a look at some muscle-building program," he said, which Reid agreed with.

Billy Bush was slammed for making comment about the star.

MORE ON:
billy bush

However, viewers were flabbergasted at Bush's comments — especially after he previously lost his job of NBC's morning show after a leaked tape of him talking to Donald Trump about groping women without their permission went viral.

One person wrote, "Billy Bush quick to let a woman know what he really thinks… but not to a man 'grabbing a woman’s p-----' ok, got it," while another said, "OK Billy Bush. You need too much attention. I can see why you aren’t getting enough."

A third person stated, "Hasn’t Billy Bush learned to keep his mouth shut? Wtf. Stop commenting on women’s bodies," while a fourth said: "Maybe Billy Bush needs to pipe down about any woman considering the s--- he's pulled."

Billy Bush was previously fired for talking about groping women without permission.

Meanwhile, the American Pie alum recently denied having an eating disorder while talking with the Los Angeles Inquisitor.

"If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying too," she said. “I have no anorexia and never have, and I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much.”

“So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong,” Reid added. “So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.”

