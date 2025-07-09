Donald Trump Caught on Tape Bragging About 'Bombing' Russia Despite Close Friendship With Vladimir Putin: 'I Have No Choice'

The president has fallen short on his promise to end the Ukraine war within 24 hours of being elected.

The shocking audio was aired on CNN on Tuesday, July 8, after it was obtained by Josh Dawsey , Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf , authors of the new book 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America.

President Donald Trump was caught bragging to his campaign donors before the 2024 presidential election, telling them he threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin to his face over the Ukraine war.

The president could be heard saying he had 'no choice' but to 'bomb' Moscow.

“I had a very strong conversation with President Putin, and he understood,” Trump could be heard saying. “And I won’t go into the great details of the conversation. Because nobody has to know that.”

“With Putin, I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m gonna bomb the s--- out of Moscow. I’m telling you, l have no choice,’” the president continued. “So he goes like, ‘I don't believe you.’ He said, ‘No way.’”

“And I said, ‘Way.’ And then he goes like, ‘I don't believe you,’ but the truth is he believed me 10 percent,” Trump added. “I told you this; he believed me 10 percent.”