Billy Crystal, 78, Reveals Hilarious Two-Word Secret to His 56-Year Marriage to Wife Janice

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Billy Crystal has revealed the secret behind his 56-year marriage to his wife, Janice Crystal. When asked about the secret to their enduring relationship in an interview at PaleyFest NY, the 78-year-old actor had a typically playful response: “Ask her.” Janice was right by his side at the October 12 event in New York City, where Billy was honored with the inaugural PaleyFest Award. During the evening, the When Harry Met Sally star also paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife, describing her as the “love of his life.”

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Billy Crystal Jokes That He 'Wore Down' Janice Crystal Before Their Wedding

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal met Janice Crystal when he was 18 and she was 17.

During a conversation moderated by Whoopi Goldberg at The Paley Museum, Billy reflected on the relationship that began long before he became one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces. "I wore her down… I wouldn't let her go," he joked, before revealing that Janice was actually the one who brought up marriage. "She asked me to get married," he told the audience.

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Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal Met as Teenagers in New York

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal and Janice Crystal married four years after meeting as teenagers.

The couple first met as teenagers in Long Beach, New York, in the summer of 1966. Billy was 18, while Janice was 17. They tied the knot on June 4, 1970, and have been together ever since. Over the years, Billy has opened up about what has helped their relationship stand the test of time. In a 2024 interview, he explained that they had always made an effort to stay interested in each other's lives while respecting their individuality. "Humor and trust and constantly be interested in what each of us are doing and respecting our separate lives and who we are," he said. "But our common goal was always just to raise a beautiful family, which we have and continue to do. And just respect each other. And she's an extraordinary person," he added.

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Source: MEGA Billy Crystal honored Janice Crystal while accepting his inaugural PaleyFest Award.

The couple welcomed two daughters, Jennifer Crystal Foley in 1973 and Lindsay Crystal in 1977. They are now grandparents to four grandchildren, and Billy has often spoken about how becoming a father changed his outlook on life. "When I first became a dad back in [1973], Janice was working, and I was starting my career as a stand-up at night," he said in another interview. "So, during the day, I was 'Mr. Mom' and that changed my life totally," he stated. "The responsibility as a 25-year-old with an infant that can't get through the day without you," he continued, before adding, "When you learn that you can love something much more than yourself, it was the greatest experience in my life as a person."

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal turned memories of his longtime family home into Broadway show '860.'