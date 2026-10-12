Billy Crystal Opens Up About Heartbreaking Loss of Family Home in L.A. Wildfires

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Billy Crystal is reflecting on one of the most painful chapters of his life after losing the California home he shared with his wife, Janice Crystal, in the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire. The 78-year-old comedian and filmmaker recently sat down with Gayle King for an interview on CBS Mornings, where he discussed how the tragedy inspired his new one-man Broadway show, 860. Named after the address of the family's longtime home, the production draws on decades of memories and the experience of rebuilding after an unimaginable loss.

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Source: @CBSMORNINGS/X Billy Crystal lost the California home he shared with his wife, Janice, in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

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During the interview, King relayed a message written for the show's Playbill by Billy's daughters, Jenny and Lindsay. “Our parents built this show after the loss of our childhood home and town,” Gayle read. “Through all the grief and the chaos and the uncertainty, they have somehow managed to find joy and move forward." The host then shared her thoughts: “I think that’s important because it’s not about moving on; it's moving forward.” Billy agreed, explaining that facing the future at this stage of his life has brought its own set of questions and challenges. “Big difference, and there’s courage in it. I am 78 years old now. When you’re asked at this point in your life, ‘OK, now what? What are your choices, your next adventures? How do you pull it together?’” he pondered.

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Billy Crystal opens up to @GayleKing about losing his family home in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and how the experience inspired his one-man show, “860.”



“If I cry, I’m crying. If we hug, we’re hugging,” the actor recalls telling his family, reflecting on the… pic.twitter.com/rKuefxMzOC — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) October 11, 2026 Source: @CBSMORNINGS/X

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Billy Recalled Watching the Palisades Fire Destroy His Home

Source: MEGA The tragedy inspired his one-man Broadway show, ‘860,’ named after the address of the family's home.

The When Harry Met Sally star also described the devastating night the family realized their home could be lost. “And, the night it was happening, we were all together, my darling daughters and their great husbands and my grandchildren and my brother and sister-in-law were there. They talked about watching your town burn down on television, and it’s blocks from where you live, and you know it’s more than likely going to happen. And then when it did, we had to be honest in front of the younger ones, who have an image of us, and I said, ‘If I cry, I’m crying. If we hug, we’re hugging,'" he shared.

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‘It is Life. It Just Happens’

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal reflected on watching the fire threaten his neighborhood while surrounded by his family.

For Billy, being open about his emotions was especially important because his grandchildren were watching how the adults in their family handled the tragedy. He stressed that children need to learn how to face hardship as they grow up. “It is life. It just happens,” he added.

Billy Turns Family Memories Into a Broadway Show

Source: MEGA The comedian emphasized the importance of allowing younger family members to see and understand genuine emotions during difficult times.