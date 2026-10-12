Billy Crystal Opens Up About Heartbreaking Loss of Family Home in L.A. Wildfires
Oct. 12 2026, Published 7:19 a.m. ET
Billy Crystal is reflecting on one of the most painful chapters of his life after losing the California home he shared with his wife, Janice Crystal, in the devastating 2025 Palisades Fire.
The 78-year-old comedian and filmmaker recently sat down with Gayle King for an interview on CBS Mornings, where he discussed how the tragedy inspired his new one-man Broadway show, 860. Named after the address of the family's longtime home, the production draws on decades of memories and the experience of rebuilding after an unimaginable loss.
During the interview, King relayed a message written for the show's Playbill by Billy's daughters, Jenny and Lindsay.
“Our parents built this show after the loss of our childhood home and town,” Gayle read. “Through all the grief and the chaos and the uncertainty, they have somehow managed to find joy and move forward."
The host then shared her thoughts: “I think that’s important because it’s not about moving on; it's moving forward.”
Billy agreed, explaining that facing the future at this stage of his life has brought its own set of questions and challenges.
“Big difference, and there’s courage in it. I am 78 years old now. When you’re asked at this point in your life, ‘OK, now what? What are your choices, your next adventures? How do you pull it together?’” he pondered.
Billy Recalled Watching the Palisades Fire Destroy His Home
The When Harry Met Sally star also described the devastating night the family realized their home could be lost.
“And, the night it was happening, we were all together, my darling daughters and their great husbands and my grandchildren and my brother and sister-in-law were there. They talked about watching your town burn down on television, and it’s blocks from where you live, and you know it’s more than likely going to happen. And then when it did, we had to be honest in front of the younger ones, who have an image of us, and I said, ‘If I cry, I’m crying. If we hug, we’re hugging,'" he shared.
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‘It is Life. It Just Happens’
For Billy, being open about his emotions was especially important because his grandchildren were watching how the adults in their family handled the tragedy.
He stressed that children need to learn how to face hardship as they grow up.
“It is life. It just happens,” he added.
Billy Turns Family Memories Into a Broadway Show
Billy's new production brings audiences into the home his family lost, revisiting the deeply personal moments that shaped their lives there.
In the show's Playbill, he shared, “I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show. 860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860, and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family. It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860."
860 is playing at the Imperial Theatre in New York City through January 3, 2027.